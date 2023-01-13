Vinny Benedetto, Nuggets beat reporter
Answer: Buffalo Bills
Quick, someone find a table to jump through.
The undisputed champion of The Denver Gazette’s NFL picks contest is going with the Buffalo Bills to win the Super Bowl. Here’s how they get it done for Damar Hamlin and the long-suffering Bills Mafia.
Without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the Dolphins don’t have a Sunday shot in Buffalo.
Joe Burrow and the Bengals put up a better fight in the second round, but Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs get the game’s final possession and beat the Bengals late in a thriller.
The Bills are back in the AFC Championship for the second time in three years and face the Chiefs, the team responsible for Buffalo’s last two playoff exits. The difference in Round 3 is linebacker Matt Milano preventing Travis Kelce from dominating the game, and the Chiefs, unable to keep up with the Bills, finally feel the absence of Tyreek Hill.
The Eagles make the Super Bowl worth watching into the fourth quarter, but it’s clear what separates Allen and Jalen Hurts in the decisive moments. The Bills quarterback is the Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl LVII. Hamlin’s remarkable recovery continues, and he’s able to attend the game in Glendale, Ariz. Everyone cries. The championship parade is impacted by a blizzard, but the table-smashing celebration cannot be stopped.
Hollywood might as well start the screenplay, because Buffalo’s winning the Super Bowl. It’s going to be beautiful.
Chris Schmaedeke, Digital sports editor
Answer: San Francisco 49ers
This pick is all about a name.
That name is Shanahan. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has his team on a roll going into the playoffs with a 10-game winning streak. Seven of those wins are with "Mr. Irrelevant" Brock Purdy playing quarterback.
Of course, the Shanahan name is special to Denver fans. Kyle's dad, Mike, led the Broncos to two Super Bowls and is the best coach in Broncos history. And as we all know now Kyle should have been the coach in Denver in 2017. But that's a debate for another day.
The Niners have another name Denver fans appreciate. Running back Christian McCafferey was traded to San Francisco during the season. The former Valor Christian and Stanford star has been just what the Niners offense needed.
The NFC is wide open this year. The Niners get the Seahawks in the Wild Card round and San Francisco should roll.
The Niners will have a divisional round date with the Vikings. Minnesota will beat the Giants by a field goal in the Wild Card round but won't be as lucky against San Francisco. The Niners win by at least 10.
In the NFC championship, the Niners will make the trip to Philly, but San Francisco is the perfect team to beat the Eagles. They will play ball-control offense and great defense.
The Super Bowl will be 49ers-Bengals, who played in the big game twice in the 1980s. The Bengals are the second-hottest team next to the 49ers going into the playoffs. But the Niners win a close one.
Kyle Shanahan will raise the Lombardi Trophy just like his dad did. And Broncos Country will be conflicted.