Things haven't always gone smoothly at the major league level for Ryan Feltner.

He was thrown into the major leagues in 2021 and gave up a home run on his first pitch. Last year he ended up as a part of the Rockies' rotation, with uneven results. Add on trying to get comfortable with a new pitch mix — including implementing a new slider shape midseason — and things haven't always gone as planned for him.

He admittedly overthought things. This year, though, after working with the Rockies' mental skills coaches, he has a new slogan: calculus to caveman.

Feltner is very analytical — he's always searching for different ways to do things, whether it be icing his hands in between innings or changing his sinker. The Rockies like that he's trying to get better. But come game time, they need him to go out and push everything else aside.

"That's something I've battled with in the past," Feltner told The Denver Gazette from his locker at Salt River Fields. "I can be the calculus guy except for when I'm out on the field."

Feltner isn't alone. With seemingly unlimited information out there and a whole team dedicated to providing that data to players, it can be hard to have a clear mind on the playing field. But it's a balance, and modern-day players need to learn what to block out and what to actively think about when they are on the field.

"From a coaching standpoint, we tell players that all the time: don't overanalyze things. You get paralysis by analysis," manager Bud Black said. "There's got to be clarity for him. There has to be an instinct of competing with a clear mind and calmness. You can't coach that. You talk about that for sure and you give advice, but ultimately it's up to the player to be able to handle that and get there."

Feltner started to find some of clarity midway through last season, after spending the first half adjusting his arsenal. He started throwing his sinker at the bottom of the zone. Feltner also added a new slider shape to use against right-handed hitters, implanting a slower, sweeping slider that clocks in around 80-84 MPH. He kept his more traditional slider for left-handed hitters, but shortened it up and increased the velocity.

The results were varied. He still needs to improve his efficiency — he's only made it through at least six innings five times in his career — but he started to become more confident as the year went on. His sinker especially was working for him, and everything else started to follow suit.

"I didn't have to think too much about where to throw it, I just knew it was my best pitch," he said. "Throwing it over the plate and letting ground balls happen freed me up to not have to feel like I had to dissect every hitter."

The Rockies will need him to continue that trend this season, as Feltner is expected to be a part of their rotation from the start. He spent his offseason working out of his garage in Ohio, continuing to improve his pitch mix bit by bit, and working on his mental skills to find the perfect balance for him.

"I'm not a huge goal person," Feltner said. "I'm going to go let it play and see what happens."