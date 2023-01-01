The Denver Broncos play their last road game of the season against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. After the firing of Nathaniel Hackett earlier in the week, interim coach Jerry Rosburg will coach his first game with Denver.
Fourth quarter
#Broncos are stopped on fourth down and the Chiefs take over. Looked like Wilson wasn't ready for the snap.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) January 1, 2023
#Broncos force a punt and Wilson and the offense are going to have a shot at this thing.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) January 1, 2023
Second rushing TD of the day for @DangeRussWilson. 💨📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/aCQpIiRwFy— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 1, 2023
TOUCHDOWN, @DangeRussWilson‼️ pic.twitter.com/hgkOHL5Uyq— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 1, 2023
#Broncos catch a break there. Illegal hands to the face on the Chiefs on fourth down and Denver now has first down.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) January 1, 2023
Another Chiefs touchdown and the #Broncos trail 27-17 with 12:36 remaining.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) January 1, 2023
Things have gone off the rails since that OPI...— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) January 1, 2023
And Russell Wilson is intercepted.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) January 1, 2023
Touchdown Chiefs. Blake Bell on the reception.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) January 1, 2023
Third quarter
Courtland Sutton gets flagged for offensive pass interference even though he was guarded by two defenders. That's a tough call. Erases what would have been an enormous play.— Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) January 1, 2023
omg Sutton— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) January 1, 2023
Hey-O, Albert O!@AOkwuegbunam | 📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/sjlDVpvmar— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 1, 2023
TOUCHDOWN, @AOkwuegbunam‼️ pic.twitter.com/OVgieNjtCH— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 1, 2023
Albert O. touchdown and the #Broncos lead.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) January 1, 2023
Injury update: G Dalton Risner (elbow) is QUESTIONABLE to return.— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 1, 2023
Dalton Risner is heading off the field with trainers. Looked like he got hit pretty good by his own teammate, Latavius Murray.— Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) January 1, 2023
Mahomes opened the second half with four consecutive incompletions.— Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) January 1, 2023
Mahomes underthrows pass. Allows time for a breakup as Chiefs go three-and-out. #Denver7 #Broncos— Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) January 1, 2023
Second quarter
Ruling stands. That looked incomplete to me.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) January 1, 2023
Welp. Wilson is strip sacked and the Chiefs take over. #Broncos had the ball in field goal range. The play is under review.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) January 1, 2023
Mathis ruled out with a concussion.— Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) January 1, 2023
This angle of @jsimms1119's interception 👀📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/YdkqChCTcN— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 1, 2023
New Year, New #Broncos.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) January 1, 2023
QB @DangeRussWilson now has the third most career rushing yards by a QB, passing Randall Cunningham. pic.twitter.com/5D5XIKPtqQ— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 1, 2023
Take it in yourself, 3️⃣! pic.twitter.com/NQ8bGVYKQi— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 1, 2023
Wow. Singleton strips the ball on the return and Saubert recovers on the punt. #Broncos have it first down at the Chiefs' 16.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) January 1, 2023
Justin Simmons intercepts Mahomes in the end zone. How about these #Broncos, huh?— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) January 1, 2023
Lamar Jackson with a nice PBU for the #Broncos. He's in for Mathis.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) January 1, 2023
Damarri Mathis hurt after tackling a leaping Kelce. Mathis has to come out.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) January 1, 2023
Albert O. has to catch that. Instead, #Broncos settle for 3. Trail, 6-3.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) January 1, 2023
Russ w sneak on fourth-and-1... #Broncos drive continues. They are showing patience today. And Wilson is taking the checkdowns and short passes. #Denver7— Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) January 1, 2023
First quarter
Mahomes is limping around after taking a hit on that play. #Broncos defense forces a punt.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) January 1, 2023
Touchdown Chiefs, who just marched down the field with ease on this #Broncos defense.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) January 1, 2023
#Broncos go three-and-out on their first possession.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) January 1, 2023
Marlon Mack with the first kick return of the day. https://t.co/bEcB0Gs96y— Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) January 1, 2023
Pregame
Pretty sure Jutstin Outten has only called plays at the high school level. He's now Denver's third play-caller this season. #Broncos https://t.co/DhZmCJKqWZ— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) January 1, 2023
The #broncos will be changing play callers today to OC Justin Outten per source. It will be the third play caller this season for Denver. Interim head coach Jerry Rosburg continues to do what he feels could change things for the better during these last two weeks.— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 1, 2023
WR Jerry Jeudy is ACTIVE for #DENvsKC.👀 our inactives » https://t.co/qqZibcIhiZ pic.twitter.com/g47LNkRJ33— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 1, 2023