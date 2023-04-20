As John Elway settles into retirement, he has golf winnings from Sean Payton to help him along.

That was the word Thursday from Payton when he was asked about Elway, the legendary Broncos quarterback and executive whose contractual obligation with the team ended last month. The first-year Broncos coach said he only knew Elway, 62, from afar until in recent years. Payton began playing golf with Elway and others during summers in Idaho.

“There’s a little lake place up there where we golf,’’ Payton, who was New Orleans’ head coach for 15 seasons before taking last season off to be a Fox studio analyst. “For me, it’s only three years. John’s been up there for a long time. I’m the head coach of the Saints at this time, and I’m getting to know him every morning.”

That includes on the golf course. Payton said also golfing with them has been some hockey players, including the legendary Wayne Gretzky.

“I paid (Elway) a lot of money, so I don’t want him going anywhere fast because I’m trying to get back in his pocket,’’ Payton said on a Zoom conference call to advance the April 27-29 draft. “I kind of feel like I helped him with that retirement decision with the income he’s gotten from me in the summers. … He’s a better golfer than me. Obviously, I need more strokes.”

When Elway starred at quarterback for the Broncos from 1983-98, Payton said he studied his game film. Elway later was Denver’s general manager from 2011-20 before being replaced by George Paton. He served as a consultant last season to Paton.

“John is the most important figure in this franchise’s history and one of the more important figures, I believe, in NFL history,’’ Paton said.

Paton said Elway has been “a great resource” for him and will “continue to be a resource for me.”

JEUDY OFF LIMITS

The Broncos are up to three denials that wide receiver Jerry Jeudy could be traded.

At the NFL owners meetings last month in Phoenix, Paton and Payton shot down rumors that either Jeudy or receiver Courtland Sutton could be dealt. On Thursday, Paton was asked for an update on whether Denver will pick up Jeudy’s $12.987 million contract option for 2024 by the May 2 deadline.

Paton didn’t address the part about the option. But he did say there is no plan to trade Jeudy as the April 27-29 draft approaches.

"We're really high on Jerry," Paton said. "We don't anticipate doing anything with Jerry. Jerry finished strong the last five games. …He was one of the top receivers in the league. We like Jerry and he's going to be here."

'NO MEETINGS' POLICY

Since the Broncos began offseason drills April 11, it’s been all about conditioning for the players.

Payton said the first month of drills is "lifting and running" and that “there are no meetings” during Phase I.

"When I say that, honestly, there's no football meetings right now,’’ he said. “Phase II begins in three more weeks. We'll begin to introduce the offense, defense and the kicking game.”

One of Payton’s mentors is Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells, who headed Dallas from 2003-06, the first three seasons with Payton as an assistant. Payton said he learned from Parcells to not overwhelm players with too much football stuff.

"I don't want the players to feel like they're pulling into the parking lot coming to football practice in April,’’ Payton said.

WARE TO ANNOUNCE PICK

Former Broncos star pass rusher DeMarcus Ware will announce a pick for them next Friday on the second day of the NFL draft.

Ware, who will be inducted in August to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, took to Twitter Thursday to say “it went pretty well” the last time he he announced a Broncos draft choice. That was in 2016, when the defending Super Bowl champions selected future star NFL safety Justin Simmons in the third round.