What is the National Cycling League?

Think Formula 1 on pedal bikes, with men and women racing on the same team, where every lap matters in pursuit of a championship.

The NCL makes its Colorado debut Sunday outside Dick’s Sports Goods Park in Centennial. It’s a free event, open to the public, with the hometown Denver Disruptors seeking a title. NCL organizers and athletes believe it’s the start of a new era in professional sports across North America.

“Once people watch it, get involved and know the rules, I think it can be a really big hit,” said Riley Sheehan, a 23-year-old Boulder native, who left international racing to compete for the Disruptors.

Here are the basics:

— Five men and five women compete against one another in separate races but contribute equally to their team scores.

— Points are accumulated in qualifying (10%), on every lap (60%), and more on the final lap (30%).

— The road track is 1.4 miles long and includes eight different corners.

The NCL has several high-profile investors, including NBA star Kevin Durant and NFL star Jalen Ramsey, but the league is majority women/minority owned. Their vision is to follow a roadmap similar to Major League Soccer in making professional cycling a mainstream sport in North America, with a growing television audience.

“What we need to do in the U.S., and what’s already been done abroad, is to create a league where we can lift up the stories of these incredible athletes,” NCL CEO Andrea Pagnanelli said. “What we’re doing is building that model around gender equity and an innovative format to make it really exciting.”

The NCL debuted in April with its inaugural race on the streets of Miami Beach with the Disruptors rolling to a 139-95 victory over the second-place Miami Nights. Sheehan, when asked about race strategy, said: "Just go full gas chasing points.” They’ll aim for a repeat performance 2:30 p.m. Sunday when the men leadoff NCL races held in Centennial.

Leah Kirchmann, 33, is one of eight women on the Disruptors’ roster. The Winnipeg native represented Team Canada twice in the Summer Olympics (2016,’20) before joining the NCL; where men and women earn equal salaries.

“I think there’s huge potential for this model to work and to really elevate women in sport, especially. Showing it’s possible to have a sport that is equal between the men and women,” Kirchmann said. “It’s exciting to be part of the change in sport at the moment.”

Sheehan added: “The culture it’s created is something really cool and not something any sports have done before. From an athlete perspective, it’s pretty awesome to have male and female teammates that feel like real teammates. They’ve got to do their part to win, and it feels good when it happens.”

The NCL is offering VIP ticket packages to the Centennial race, however, there is no cost for parking or general admission. Visit nclracing.com for more information. What makes it exciting for spectators?

“For most bike racing, you only get to see them once. You can almost see our entire race the whole time while being there,” Sheehan said. “The format with points on each lap, you’re guaranteed to see something happen at the finish line. Pretty much the whole race will be constant excitement. There are even more points on the final lap, and it will be a big climax at the end.”

NATIONAL CYCLING LEAGUE