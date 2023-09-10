Giants 6, Rockies 3

What happened: The Giants put six runs on Peter Lambert to pull ahead for good and sweep the Rockies. Colorado has gone 1-8 against San Francisco this year and 17-34 in the second half so far. With 20 games remaining, the Rockies must win 11 to avoid 100 losses.

On the mound: Peter Lambert fell prey to the long ball in his five innings Sunday. The Giants hit three homers as part of his six earned runs allowed. In his last two starts, he has allowed a combined 10 earned runs, but Sunday's loss was only the second career start he has allowed at least three home runs. Brent Suter, Nick Mears and Tyler Kinley combined to throw the final three scoreless innings.

At the plate: Hunter Goodman and Elehuris Montero each found success again. Goodman drove in a pair of runs with his second-inning triple, and Montero had three hits for the fifth time in his career. The other seven Rockies put together two hits and 11 strikeouts. Charlie Blackmon and Ezequiel went 0-for-8 atop the order.

What's next: Chicago Cubs (LHP Jordan Wicks, 3-0) at Colorado Rockies (LHP Kyle Freeland, 6-14) at 6:40 p.m. Monday at Coors Field (AT&T SportsNet).