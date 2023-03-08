Rolling up to the tee box, the thoughts begin to race across your mind.

Last time the tee shot was in the trees or the water. Or the fairway was missed and you had to hack out. The second shot landed in the green-side bunker or the rough, where getting up and down seems impossible. A double breaker on the green led to another three-putt.

What's in store this time?

For most of us, it's the story of golf.

The PLAYERS Championship begins Thursday and TPC Sawgrass has one of the toughest holes in golf — No. 17. The best players in the world can struggle with the island green. That tourney and specific hole inspired a deep dive into golf in the Denver metro area.

What holes in the Denver metro area give golfers fits? The Denver Gazette assembled the toughest 18 holes in the area through interviews and playing experience. Let’s take a look.

Par 3

No. 13 at Arrowhead Golf Course

A very dramatic 173-yard hole with some of the best views in the state. Your club choice is key as well as your accuracy. The green is guarded by a couple bunkers. Putting is not as tough as some other holes on course.

Quote: “It is like playing 'Golden Tee' with the rocks surrounding you everywhere.” —Charles Packard, general manager, Arrowhead

No. 17 at Murphy Creek Golf Course

A tremendous par-3 that measures 248 from the tips. A bunker protects the left side of the green and there is out of bounds on the right. Your club selection will be key.

Quote: “It’s definitely tough playing at 248 yards with a bunker left of the green and a penalty area along the right side.” —Leslie Core-Drevecky, head PGA professional, Murphy Creek

No. 8 at Hyland Hills Golf Course

An intimidating tee shot straight over the water. The hole measures 196 yards from the tips. If the water doesn’t make it hard enough, there is little room behind the green. No matter where you miss, you are in trouble.

Quote: “This tee shot is nothing to mess with. The right club is a must because short is in the water and long in in the creek.” —Chris Schmaedeke, Denver Gazette digital sports editor

No. 17 at Meadow Hills Golf Course

Measuring 203 yards from the blue and 224 from the back tee, this difficult par-3 is not only long and lined with trees. The slightly crowned green is guarded on the left by a lake and right by a bunker.

Quote: “Even more demoralizing is when walking and coming off 16 green, you have to walk back 100 yards or more to the tees giving you more time to overthink and stress about the shot awaiting you.” —Kevin Laura, CEO, First Tee–Green Valley Ranch and Inspirato Colorado Opens

No. 2 at City Park Golf Course

A very long and challenging par-3 that measures 245 yards from the tips. It also plays uphill and if there is wind, good luck. And it is almost always into the wind.

Quote: “It’s the second hole. You haven’t had time to warm up.” —Christopher Hamilton, head PGA professional, City Park

No. 13 at Buffalo Run Golf Course

A long par 3 with a bunker situated directly in front of the green. The green on this 260-yard monster is huge. End up on the wrong tier, a three-putt could be in your future.

Quote: “Last time I played this hole I was thrilled to hit the green. But it was on the wrong tier and I three-putted for bogey. Nothing easy.” —Schmaedeke

Par 4

No. 15 at Riverdale (Dunes) Golf Club

You can envision this hole in a PGA event. Water runs along the left side with tall rough on the right. If you avoid the water and can find your ball in the rough, you have a blind shot to the green. Every shot is a challenge on this 426-yard dogleg left.

Quote: “This hole is full of challenges for the heroes.” —JJ Keegan, golf consultant, Envisioning Strategist and Reality Mentor, JJ Keegan+

No. 15 at CommonGround Golf Course

The longest par 4 at CommonGround and presents a challenge for all levels of players. The tee shot demands all that you have but it requires accuracy as well. Anything wayward can find the native grass on either side of the fairway or one of the well-placed fairway bunkers. Finding either of these makes your long approach even more difficult. If that's not enough, the green complex is very difficult. It's two-tiered and slopes back to front.

Quote: “Making par on this hole is definitely a win.” – Ben Pennymon, director of golf, CommonGround

No. 16 at Willis Case Golf Course

A challenge on every shot as this 376-yarder plays uphill and most players have a blind second shot. The green is no joke, either, as it is small and slopes left to right.

Quote: “Any shot missing the green makes it a difficult up and down.” —Benjamin Tremayne, head PGA professional, Willis Case Golf Course

No. 6 at Kennedy Golf Course (Babe Lind)

This hole challenges the golfer from the start with a demanding tee shot that must be fitted between the trees on the right and a large tree on the left that juts into the fairway. Club selection from the tee requires a decision since Cherry Creek crosses the fairway 195 yards short of the green. The creek can take driver out of the hands of longer hitters. Ideally, the player is left with a 200-yard approach shot to a large undulating putting surface. The good news? There's more fairway across the creek if you need it. Missing the fairway usually results in a punch out short of the creek.

Quote: “It takes two exceptional shots and a couple good putts to make par here.” —Roger Nelson, head PGA professional, Kennedy

No. 6 at Lone Tree Golf Club

This 438-yard hole requires two difficult shots. The tee shot has water on the right and out-of-bounds on the left. The downhill second shot is into elevated green. And it's a small green.

Quote: "Our most difficult and most scenic hole on the course." —Bill Ramsey, head PGA professional, Lone Tree

No. 16 at Plum Creek Golf & Country Club

Description: The most difficult hole on the course has water running up the right side. It measures 458 yards from the back tee. The green is large but every pin position will present a challenge. This also starts a three-hole finishing stretch that can be considered one of the best in the state

Quote: "The hole takes your full on effort." -- Cy Twete, head PGA professional, Plum Creek

Par 5

No. 12 at Fossil Trace Golf Club

It’s a three-shot par 5 measuring 585 yards, so getting home in two is difficult. Even if you lay up, you will deal with the three pillars in the fairway on your third shot. The green is guarded by a big bunker in the front. Golf Digest named it one of most entertaining holes in the country.

Quote: “Visually one of the most impressive holes in the country. You have 68-million-year old dinosaur foot prints right next to the green.” —Jim Hajek, PGA professional, Fossil Trace

No. 18 at Green Valley Ranch Golf Club

This risk-reward, 645-yarder has wetlands running down the entire left and right sides of a three-shot par 5. Fairway bunkers guard the landing of each shot, making your second shot the most difficult. Pick a line and trust it, and, if well-executed, you will be in excellent position for a mid- to short iron for your third. But you are not done yet. To pocket your par, you must put your approach on the same quadrant as the flagstick.

Quote: “The signature hole at Green Valley Ranch is one of the best — yet most hated — finishing holes in the entire state of Colorado.” —Laura

No. 11 at Legacy Ridge Golf Course

A mid-length par 5 that measures up to 552 yards from the tips. The tee shot must carry a marsh with a landing area that appears smaller than it really is. Trees frame the fairway. The entire right side is an environmentally sensitive area and a no-play zone. Miss the green and run the risk of hitting your ball into the ESA — with a penalty shot. The green is roughly 40 yards long and narrow and undulating. Play it safe, make your par, move on to the next.

Quote: “The forced tee shot over the marsh is quite intimidating. Then you finally get to the green and you can three-putt from anywhere.” —Joe Carlton, head PGA professional, Legacy Ridge

No. 3 at Overland Park Golf Course

If you hit from the back tees, which measures 513 yards, there is water to worry about. The right side of the fairway is lined by trees and Santa Fe Drive. From 100 yards in, you have trees on the right and left sides. The green has sand bunkers that are hard to escape. Go long, you have native grass and Florida Avenue to worry over.

Quote: “The green is very hard to read if you are at the back and the hole is in the front.” – Keith Abeyta, recreation coordinator, City of Denver

No. 13 at Red Hawk Ridge Golf Course

Rated the toughest hole on the course, this par 5 measures 508 yards from the tips. A straight uphill, three-shot hole with a green that seems like it slopes from front to back. The green is elevated with the left half of the approach much lower than the height of the green.

Quote: "A challenging, uphill par 5 through a valley framed by ridge lines and scrub oak." -- Brian Erickson, head PGA professional, Red Hawk Ridge

No. 18 at CommonGround Golf Course

This closing 568-yard hole requires an accurate tee shot favoring the right side if you go for it. Anything left can find the fairway bunker or native grass. If you have the firepower to go for the green in two, you face an uphill, blind approach shot. A layup is a great choice for most players. Once you reach the green you have a great opportunity to make birdie or par if you are beneath the hole or pin high.

Quote: “Hole 18 is definitely a challenge.” —Pennymon

This week in golf

PGA

The PLAYERS Championship

When: Thursday-Sunday

Site: TPC Sawgras (The PLAYERS Stadium Course), Ponde Verda Beach, Fla.

Defending champ: Cameron Smith

Purse: $25 million

TV: Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (NBC)

DP World Tour

Magical Kenya Open

When: Thursday-Sunday

Site: Muthaiga CC - Nairobi, Kenya

Defending champ: Ashun Wu

Purse: $2 million

TV: Thursday-Friday, 2-4 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 2:30-7 a.m. (Golf Channel)

Skins game

Odds to win The PLAYERS

Rory McIlory 9-1

Jon Rahm 10-1

Scottie Scheffler 10-1

Justin Thomas 20-1

Max Homa 20-1

—Odds from SuperBook Colorado

World Golf Rankings

Player, points

1. Jon Rahm, 427.69803

2. Scottie Scheffler, 468.39161

3. Rory McIlroy, 406.86908

4. Patrick Cantlay, 289.77355

5. Cameron Smith, 254.31924

6. Xander Schauffele, 256.68311

7. Max Homa, 262.75073

8. Will Zalatoris, 242.04496

9. Justin Thomas, 231.2254

10. Collin Morikawa, 228.23599

Ryder Cup standings

United States

Captain: Zach Johnson

Player, points

1. Scottie Scheffler, 10,036.423

2. Will Zalatoris, 5,365.934

3. Max Homa, 5,210.203

4. Justin Thomas, 4,798.592

5. Collin Morikawa, 4,213.178

6. Chris Kirk, 3,110.517

7. Cameron Young, 5,918.587

8. Keegan Bradley, 2,385.499

9. Patrick Cantlay, 2,357.925

10. Xander Schauffele, 1,911.699

11. Tom Hoge, 1,784.809

12, Keith Mitchell, 1,618.274

Note: The U.S. team will be made up from the top six eligible players in the points rankings with six captain's picks

Europe

Captain: Luke Donald

European points

1. Rory McIlroy, 1,856.5

2. Jon Rahm, 1,850

3. Yannik Paul, 1,269.97

4. Victor Perez, 1,252.49

5. Alex Noren, 1,017.5

6. Adrian Otaegui, 999.36

World points

1. Jon Rahm, 204.95

2. Rory McIlroy, 155.9

3. Viktor Hovland, 74.14

4. Tyrell Hatton, 59.95

5. Shane Lowry, 58.04

6. Seamus Power, 52.15

Note: The European team will be made up from the top three eligible players from the European Points List, the top three eligible players from the World Points List and six captain's picks.