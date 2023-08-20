Nick Dunlap achieved something Sunday at Cherry Hills Country Club equaled only by the great Tiger Woods.

The University of Alabama sophomore is now second golfer to win a U.S. Junior Amateur and a U.S. Amateur. Woods won the junior three times (1991-93) and three U.S. Amateurs (1994-96).

"We talked about it all week," Dunlap said. "He's the reason I got into it and just to have my name even halfway associated with Tiger is amazing. He's the reason I'm playing golf."

Dunlap used the talk of Woods as motivation through 152 holes of championship golf.

"I embraced it," he said. "The pressure was there."

Dunlap defeated current Ohio State and former James Madison star Neal Shipley 4 and 3 to earn the Havemeyer Trophy. The 36-hole championship match was all square after the first 18 before Dunlap turned on the heat. He won the 21st, 22nd, 25th and 28th holes to go 4-up. Dunlap closed out the match on the 33rd hole, No. 15, a par 3. He made 12 birdies.

"The putt on 9 (hole 27) really got me going," Dunlap said. "I knew Shipley was going to make his, so I had to match his birdie."

Dunlap’s putter put him over the top during a day where temperatures reached the upper 90s. He drained critical putts on the 21st and 22nd hole to take control of the match. A match that he never trailed in.

Dunlap is the most dominant match-play amateur in the country. He won the the U.S. Junior Amateur in 2021 as well the Northeast Amateur and the North & South Amateur this year. He's 30-2 over his last 32 match-play events.

He will also be part of the 2023 Walker Cup team that will compete at The Olde Course at St. Andrews on Sept. 2-3.

"Nick is a tremendous player and has had a great summer," Walker Cup U.S. captain Mike McCoy said. "We are so excited that he is part of the team."

Dunlap had a dream week at Cherry Hills. He opened with 72-70 in stroke play to grab the No. 41 seed in the match-play bracket. He was paired against the top amateur in the world in the world, Gordon Sargent.

Dunlap beat the Vanderbilt star 2 and 1 to advance to a 4 and 2 win over Colorado State's Connor Jones.

The 19 year old rolled through the Round of 16 by beating Bowen Mauss 5 and 3 before his toughest match, in the quarterfinals against Jackson Koivun. It took 19 holes for Dunlap to get the victory.

He got past Parker Bell in the semifinals to set up the final with Shipley.

"We battled back from being 5-over the first day of stroke play," Dunlap said. "We had a game plan all week and we were going to stick to it."

Although he didn't win the title, Shipley's week was impressive and had plenty of crowd support Sunday. In each of his matches before the final, he rallied from a deficit to win.

***

Past winners

2012: Steven Fox

2013: Matthew Fitzpatrick

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

2014: Gunn Yang

2015: Bryson DeChambeau

2016: Cuttis Luck

2017: Doc Redman

2018: Viktor Hovland

2019: Andy Olgetree

2020: Tyler Strafaci

2021: James Piot

2022: Sam Bennett

Future sites

2024: Hazeltine National Golf Club, Chaska, Minn.

2025: The Olympic Club, San Francisco, Calif.

2026: Merion Golf Club, Ardmore, Penn.

2027: Oak Hill Country Club, Pittsford, N.Y.

2028: TBD

2029: Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio.

2030: Atlanta Athletic Club, Johns Creek, Ga.

2031: The Honors Course, Ooltewah, Tenn.

2032: Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, Bandon, Ore.

2033: Chambers Bay, University Place, Wash.