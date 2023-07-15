Alejandro Tosti birdied the final four holes in his round to take over first place on Saturday at the Korn Ferry Tour's The Ascendant at TPC Colorado in Berthoud.

Tosti had eight birdies, one eagle and two bogeys for 64 in the third round. He has one shot at 15-under heading into Sunday's final round.

Players dealt with more than a three-hour delay during the third round because of thunderstorms in the area.

"I was just happy how I finished last two holes, especially after the delay. I didn't know what to expect," Tosit said. "I mean, I went out to warm up, hit a couple shots, went out to the green and then we were waiting. They're like, we're going to wait a couple more minutes. They bring us back in and another long hour."

He wasn't the only 64 in the third round. Tim Widing was rolling along at 9-under and in the fairway on the 18th hole when the delay hit. He bogeyed the final hole to finish one shot off of Tosti's lead.

"Obviously I made a bogey, the only bogey today, which kind of stinks a little bit," Widing said. "I was just sitting around there, it wasn't too bad, but it's a shot if we would have continued playing. I think I would have pulled it off because I was kind of in a good zone going in. But it is what it is. I mean, you can't really predict or do anything about the weather. Just got to accept it and move on."

Widing is in tie for second place with first and second round leader Nicholas Lindheim, who had a 69 on Saturday. Quade Cummins is just two shots back at 13-under.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Overall six players are within three shots of the lead.

Tosti currently sits ninth on the Korn Ferry points list and has been around the top of the leaderboard all season. A certain part of his game has led to his success.

"I would say my focus, my focus, it's been like never before. I mean, this method, vision sticks that I'm using has helped me so much with my focus and my everything, every mental aspect of the game," Tosti said. "The focus, the concentration, decisions, green reading, it just helps me so much to be able to put everything together and have the best results of my life."

The Ascendant scores

Rk Name Score 1 Alejandro Tosti -15 T2 Tim Widing -14 T2 Nicholas Lindheim -14 4 Quade Cummins -13 T5 Parker Coody -12 T5 Max Greyserman -12 T7 Paul Barjon -10 T7 Thomas Rosenmueller -10 9 Ben Silverman -9 T10 Brad Hopfinger -8 T10 Jackson Suber -8 T10 Joe Weiler -8

For complete results, click here