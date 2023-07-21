Low scores continue to be the story as Andre Metzger grabbed the top spot heading into the weekend at the Colorado Open.

After shooting a 65 Thursday, Metzger followed up with a 63 for a 14-under after the second round at Green Valley Ranch. He had nine birdies with just one bogey on the card.

The 41-year-old played in this year's Phoenix Open where he missed the cut. He was also part of the field for one event on the Korn Ferry Tour this season.

He has plenty of company close to the top of the leaderboard.

Eight players are double digits under par after Friday. Ryan Cole is one shot back after firing 64 and Paul O'Hara is two shots off the pace. A group at three shots back includes first-round leader Wil Collins.

Denver's Calvin McCoy is the highest Coloradan in a tie for 14th while Colorado's Kevin Stadler sits in a tie for 21st as does Basalt's Derek Fribbs.

Several known names missed the cut including British Open winner David Duval, Fort Collins resident Sam Saunders, Colorado Buffaloes assistant coach Derek Tolan and current CU golfer Hunter Swanson. Fossil Ridge grad Gavin Hagstrom, who will play in next month's U.S. Amateur, also missed the cut.

Colorado Open scores

1 Andre Metzger 65-63--128 -14

2 Ryan Cole 65-64--129 -13

3 Paul O'Hara 64-66--130 -12

T4 Wil Collins 62-69--131 -11

T4 Parker Edens (a) 65-66--131 -11

T4 Walker Lee 66-65--131 -11

T7 Andrew Arft 64-68--132 -10

T7 Carson Lundell 66-66--132 -10

T9 David Perkins 65-68--133 -9

T9 Turk Pettit 64-69--133 -9

T11 Mark Anguiano 64-70--134 -8

T11 Michael Miller 64-70--134 -8

T11 David Pastore 66-68--134 -8

T14 Samuel Anderson 68-67--135 -7

T14 Christian Chapman 68-67--135 -7

T14 Jack Dozer (a) 68-67--135 -7

T14 Riley Elmes 70-65--135 -7

T14 Fredrik Lindblom 69-66--135 -7

T14 Calvin McCoy 66-69--135 -7

T14 Kelby Scharmann Trabuco 67-68--135 -7

T21 Zach Bauchou 68-68--136 -6

T21 Derek Fribbs 70-66--136 -6

T21 Matthew Gilchrest 66-70--136 -6

T21 Berk Harvey 69-67--136 -6

T21 Mark Henderson (a) 68-68--136 -6

T21 John Lyras 66-70--136 -6

T21 AJ Ott 68-68--136 -6

T21 Matt Snyder 67-69--136 -6

T21 Kevin Stadler 67-69--136 -6

T21 Braden Thornberry 69-67--136 -6

T21 Hayden Wood 69-67--136 -6

T32 Jack Castiglia (a) 68-69--137 -5

T32 John Chin 73-64--137 -5

T32 Cole Howard 66-71--137 -5

T32 Westin Pals (a) 68-69--137 -5

T32 Matt Sharpstene 68-69--137 -5

T32 Patrick Stolpe 70-67--137 -5

T32 Derek Trofimczuk 68-69--137 -5

T32 Sean Walsh 72-65--137 -5

T32 Mason Williams 69-68--137 -5

T41 Austin Davis 71-67--138 -4

T41 David Gazzolo 71-67--138 -4

T41 Noah Hofman 69-69--138 -4

T41 Jacob Lestishen 71-67--138 -4

T41 Winton Munch 68-70--138 -4

T41 Owen Quinn 68-70--138 -4

T41 Dillon Stewart (a) 72-66--138 -4

T41 Blake Wagoner 68-70--138 -4

T41 Noah Woolsey 68-70--138 -4

T50 Olin Browne, Jr. 68-71--139 -3

T50 Carson Griggs 72-67--139 -3

T50 Chad Hambright 67-72--139 -3

T50 Micah Rudosky 69-70--139 -3

T50 Tyler Severin 70-69--139 -3

T50 Jonathan Tanihana 69-70--139 -3

T50 Justin Warren 73-66--139 -3

T57 Jaren Calkins (a) 71-69--140 -2

T57 Wesley Hunter 68-72--140 -2

T57 Geoff Keffer 71-69--140 -2

T57 Jim Knous 69-71--140 -2

T57 Ben Lanting 70-70--140 -2

T57 Garrett Leek 70-70--140 -2

T57 Kyle Mitsunaga 71-69--140 -2

T57 Nick Nosewicz (a) 70-70--140 -2

T57 William Paysse 72-68--140 -2

T57 Brad Reeves 72-68--140 -2

MISSED CUT

T67 Zahkai Brown 71-70--141 -1

T67 Ben Doyle 71-70--141 -1

T67 Jackson Foth 74-67--141 -1

T67 Pat Grady (a) 70-71--141 -1

T67 Kevin Huff 72-69--141 -1

T67 Roberto Lebrija 69-72--141 -1

T67 Brendan O’Reilly 71-70--141 -1

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

T67 Daniel Robinson 72-69--141 -1

T67 Ryan Schmitz 72-69--141 -1

T67 Austin Squires 73-68--141 -1

T67 Kyle Sterbinsky 69-72--141 -1

T67 David Timmins 70-71--141 -1

T79 Thomas Avant 72-70--142 E

T79 Ryan Axlund (a) 70-72--142 E

T79 Jack Crosby 68-74--142 E

T79 Spencer Cross 67-75--142 E

T79 Cameron Kahle (a) 72-70--142 E

T79 Louis Kelly 69-73--142 E

T79 Thomas Lim 73-69--142 E

T79 Matt Marshall 72-70--142 E

T79 Esteban Missura (a) 69-73--142 E

T79 Aldrich Potgeiter 72-70--142 E

T79 John Sand 72-70--142 E

T79 Sam Saunders 74-68--142 E

T79 Andrew Strother 70-72--142 E

T79 Matt Zions (a) 73-69--142 E

T93 Tucker Clark (a) 74-69--143 +1

T93 David Duval 73-70--143 +1

T93 Tristin Goodwin 71-72--143 +1

T93 Keith Greene 70-73--143 +1

T93 Jimmy Gunn 71-72--143 +1

T93 Andrew Ni 70-73--143 +1

T93 Ted Smith 69-74--143 +1

T93 Colton Yates 70-73--143 +1

T101 Griffin Barela 72-72--144 +2

T101 Ben Constancio 72-72--144 +2

T101 Devon Horne 72-72--144 +2

T101 Blake Kuzava 71-73--144 +2

T101 Dru Love 75-69--144 +2

T101 Hunter Swanson (a) 73-71--144 +2

T101 Derek Tolan 71-73--144 +2

T101 Hunter Wolcott 76-68--144 +2

T109 Chase Barnes 71-74--145 +3

T109 Jhared Hack 77-68--145 +3

T109 Franklin Huang 70-75--145 +3

T109 John Murdock IV 76-69--145 +3

T109 Jere Pelletier 73-72--145 +3

T114 Ethan Davidson 75-71--146 +4

T114 Vishal Giri 73-73--146 +4

T114 Dylan Rottner 74-72--146 +4

T114 Matt Schalk 76-70--146 +4

T114 Joshua Seiple 68-78--146 +4

T114 Griffin Wood 78-68--146 +4

T120 Ethan Galvan 72-75--147 +5

T120 Ryder Heuston (a) 74-73--147 +5

T120 Jimmy Makloski (a) 77-70--147 +5

T120 Chris Sholts 73-74--147 +5

T120 Jackson Solem 76-71--147 +5

T125 Alex Bottrell 73-75--148 +6

T125 Gavin Hagstrom (a) 69-79--148 +6

T125 Harry Rudolph 76-72--148 +6

T125 Matthew Sparks 72-76--148 +6

T129 Rob Grall 74-75--149 +7

T129 Barry Milstead 76-73--149 +7

T129 TJ Shehee (a) 78-71--149 +7

T129 Matthew Wilkinson (a) 73-76--149 +7

T133 Hayden Nicholaides 74-76--150 +8

T133 Dominic Piccirillo 76-74--150 +8

T133 Zack Sims 77-73--150 +8

136 Visanu Tongwarin 78-73--151 +9

T137 Jeramy Curry 77-75--152 +10

T137 Jake Ezell 80-72--152 +10

T137 Tyler Holbrook (a) 79-73--152 +10

T140 John Gorell 77-76--153 +11

T140 Kohl Kuebler 73-80--153 +11

T140 Greg Lewis (a) 78-75--153 +11

T140 Kirk Trowbridge 75-78--153 +11

T144 Joshua Cumming 76-78--154 +12

T144 Spencer Fletcher 78-76--154 +12

T144 Jeffrey Nelson II (a) 78-76--154 +12

T144 Dan Sniffin 75-79--154 +12

T148 Ryan Burke (a) 78-77--155 +13

T148 Scott Petersen 79-76--155 +13

T150 Brady Duval (a) 84-74--158 +16

T150 Devon Pilkington 79-79--158 +16

152 Seth Zacks 80-80--160 +18

153 Trenton Leany (a) 82-80--162 +20

154 Cody Eberl 82-83--165 +23

155 Jason Witczak 83-84--167 +25