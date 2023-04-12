Peyton Manning in August will be promoting a sport he loves, but it’s not football.

The United States Golf Association announced Wednesday that the former Broncos star quarterback will serve as the honorary chair for the U.S. Amateur Championship at Cherry Hills Country Club.

"I am honored to represent the state of Colorado, the city of Denver and Cherry Hills as the honorary chair of the 2023 U.S. Amateur,” Manning said in a statement. “As someone who has great enthusiasm for not only the game of golf, but also for competitive athletics and all the great things that can be learned through sports, I’m thrilled to have a role in this championship. I’m confident Colorado’s golf fans will join me in welcoming the game’s best amateur players to Denver.”

The 123rd U.S. Amateur Championship is set for Aug. 14-20, and will be the second at Cherry Hills. Phil Mickelson won the previous one in 1990.

It will be the 35th overall USGA championship held in Colorado and the 10th at Cherry Hills. That includes U.S. Opens held at Cherry Hills in 1938, 1960 and 1978.

Manning played for the Broncos from 2012-15 to conclude his Hall of Fame career. He led them to two Super Bowls, including a win in Super Bowl 50 in February 2016 is his final NFL game.