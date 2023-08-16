Colin Prater's experience at the U.S. Amateur has been a whirlwind, to say the least.

The Colorado Springs resident started the week on Monday with a 74 at Cherry Hills Country Club. He rallied on Tuesday to shoot 68 at Colorado Golf Club and get himself in the match-play backet.

His Round of 64 match with Ryggs Johnston didn't lack drama, either.

Prater eventually lost in 21 holes to Johnston after an up-and-down match that saw the Doherty High science teacher rally several times.

Prater held a 1-up lead heading to the back nine before Johnston won the holes 10, 11 and 12 to take the lead. But Prater won two more holes to square the match going to the 18th hole.

The tee show of Prater found the water near Johnston, laid pretty far back on the challenging final hole. Prater was able to save bogey after hitting his shot in the water. Johnston got stuck in the thick rough greenside and made bogey, as well.

There were birdie chances for Prater on each of the extra holes, but none of them dropped as Johnston closed up the match on the 21st hole.

Buffs' McDermott comes up short

In a back-and-forth match, CU Buffs' Dylan McDermott fell to Jackson Koivun on Wednesday. Koivun made a birdie on the 18th hole to close out the Colorado junior 1-up.

"I played good all day but didn't get many putts to fall," McDermott said. "We were neck and neck on the back nine until he got that birdie to fall on 18."

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

McDermott lost three of the first four holes but rallied all the way back to tie the match at the turn. Neither player led by more than one throughout the back nine. The match was all square from the 15th until Koivun buried his birdie putt on 18.

"I was rushing in the beginning," McDermott said of his slow start. "I slowed down and really began to take my time out there to get back in the match."

With McDermott playing his college golf in Boulder, he had quite a cheering section during the intense match.

"The home crowd was awesome, and there are so many people out there cheering me on," McDermott said.

Teammate Hunter Swanson was McDermott's caddie for the week.

Upcoming schedule

Thursday is a two-round day, with the Round of 32 starting at 8 a.m. and the Round of 16 following at 2 p.m. The quarterfinals are set for 1:30 p.m. on Friday, with the semifinals at noon Saturday and the 36-hole final starting at 7 a.m. Sunday.

Notable

No. 1 seed Blades Brown, who at 16 is the youngest co-medalist in U.S. Amateur history, won his match 1-up over Benton Weinberg ... Twelve countries were represented in the match-play bracket, including 50 players from the U.S., four from China, and one each from Argentina, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Mexico, Northern Ireland, Norway, Scotland and Sweden. The average age of the 64 who made match play is 20.67 ... Fourteen of the 32 matches in the Round of 64 went to the 18th hole or beyond, with three of them going to extra holes.

For complete scores and tee times, click here.