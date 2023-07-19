When the 59th Inspirato Colorado Open tees off Thursday at Green Valley Ranch Golf Club, plenty of names will catch the eyes of golf fans.

One of the most prominent names will be 2001 British Open winner David Duval. The Cherry Hills resident will be joined in the field by his son, Brady.

Brady Duval, who played at Cherry Creek High and is committed to play at Coastal Carolina, will tee off at 12:55 p.m. on the first hole. His Dad goes off at 1:05 p.m.

Dru Love will have a famous caddie during the tournament. His dad, Davis Love III, will be on the bag. Olin Browne Jr. is also in the field. His father Olin Browne won three times in the PGA Tour. Browne Jr. played in this year's U.S. Open.

CU Buffs golfer Hunter Swanson, former Fossil Ridge and CSU golfer Gavin Hagstrom, Mead grad TJ Shehee and Silver Creek grad Jackson Solem are other locals among the field.

Colorado Open tee times

Hole 1

7:05 a.m. – Visanu Tongwarin, Rob Grall, Tyler Holbrook (a)

7:15 a.m. – Jake Ezell, Keith Greene, Tucker Clark (a)

7:25 a.m. – Andrew Strother, Griffin Wood, Matthew Wilkinson (a)

7:35 a.m. – Fredrik Lindblom, Jimmy Makoski (a), Spencer Fletcher

7:45 a.m – Matt Sharpstene, Noah Woolsey, Scott Petersen

7:55 a.m. – Kevin Huff, Winton Munch, Tyler Bishop (a)

8:05 a.m. – Jimmy Gunn, Jim Knous, David Timmins

8:15 a.m. – Mark Anguiano, Micha Rudosky, Hunter Swanson (a)

8:25 a.m - Spencer Cross, Noah Hofman, Parker Edens (a)

8:35 a.m. – Dan Sniffin, Andrew Ni, Thomas Lim

8:45 a.m. – Carson Griggs, Berk Harvey, Ryan Burke (a)

8:55 a.m. – Matthew Gilchrest, Louis Kelly, Ryder Heuston (a)

9:05 a.m. – Blake Wagoner, Andrew Arft, Jack Crosby

12:05 p.m. – Devon Pilkington, Vishal Giri, Zack Sims

12:15 p.m. – John Chin, David Pastore, Barry Milstead

12:25 p.m. – Aldrich Potgeiter, Franklin Huang, Owen Quinn

12:35 p.m. - Sam Saunders, Harry Rudolph, Turk Pettit

12:45 p.m. – Dru Love, Zahkai Brown, Derek Fribbs

12:55 p.m. – Braden Thornberry, Joshua Seiple, Brady Duval (a)

1:05 p.m. – David Duval, Kevin Stadler, Matt Schalk

1:15 p.m. – Wil Collins, Derek Tolan, Paul O’Hara

1:25 p.m. – Dominic Piccirillo, Matt Marshall, Gavin Hagstrom (a)

1:35 p.m. – Ryan Cole, Brad Reeves, Mark Henderson (a)

1:45 p.m. – Riley Elmes, John Sand, Jeffrey Nelson II (a)

1:55 p.m. – Jackson Foth, Derek Trofimczuk, Greg Lewis (a)

2:05 p.m. – Austin Squires, Kirk Trowbridge, Kyle Mitsunaga

Hole 10

7 a.m. – Tristin Goodwin, Seth Zacks, Kyle Sterbinksy

7:10 a.m. – Jeramy Burry, Chase Barnes, Jack Dozer (a)

7:20 a.m. – Ted Smith, Samuel Anderson. Griffin Barela

7:30 a.m. - Blake Kuzava, Michael Miller, Cameron Kahle (a)

7:40 a.m. – Cole Howard, Jhared Hack, Roberto Lebrija

7:50 a.m. – Ethan Galvan, Christian Chapman, Jack Castiglia (a)

8 a.m. – Ben Doyle, Ethan Davidson, TJ Shehee (a)

8:10 a.m. – David Gazzolo, Devon Horne, Thomas Avant

8:20 a.m. – Daniel Robinson, Carson Lundell, Matt Zions (a)

8:30 a.m. – Garrett Leek, Ben Lanting, Colton Yates

8:40 a.m. – Patrick Stolpe, Ben Constancio, Hayden Nicholaides

8:50 a.m. – Matt Snyder, Kohl Kuebler, Trenton Leany (a)

9 a.m. - Chad Hambright, Jonathan Tanihana, Alex Bottrell

Noon – Geoff Keffer, Jason Witczak, Ryan Axlund (a)

12:10 p.m. – William Paysse, John Lyras, Tyler Severin

12:20 p.m. – Andre Metzger, Walker Lee, David Perkins

12:30 p.m. – Jere Pelletier, John Murdock IV, Nick Nosewicz (a)

12:40 p.m. – Wesley Hunter, Calvin McCoy, Joshua Cumming

12:50 p.m. - Kelby Scharmann, Sean Walsh, Pat Grady

1 p.m. – Olin Browne Jr., Hunter Wolcott, AJ Ott

1:10 p.m – Hayden Wood, Zach Bauchou, Dillion Stewart (a)

1:20 p.m. – Jackson Solem, Jacob Lestishen, John Gorell

1:30 p.m. – Justin Warren, Cody Eberl, Esteban Missura (a)

1:40 p.m. – Brendan O’Reilly, Ryan Schmitz, Jaren Calkins (a)

1:50 p.m. – Chris Sholts, Mason Williams, Austin Davis

2 p.m. – Dylan Rottner, Matthew Sparks, Westin Pals (a)

(a) – amateur