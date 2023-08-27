Denver's Jon Lindstrom and Colorado Springs' Steve Ivan are headed to the match play bracket at the U.S. Senior Amateur at Martis Camp Club in Truckee, Calif.

Lindstrom owns double-digit wins in CGA events, including the CGA Senior Match Play this year. Ivan won that same event in 2020.

Lindstrom finished the two-day stroke play at 6-over while Ivan was 9-over. The course was playing very tough as not one player was under par after the two rounds.

Littleton's David Nelson and Thornton's Victory Minovich missed the cut.

Match play begins Monday.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

McGill claims top-15 finish at U.S. Senior Women's Open

Denver native Jill McGill had a strong showing in the final round of the U.S. Senior Women's Open on Sunday. Her 73 at Waverley Country Club in Portland, Ore., was good enough to finish in a tie for 14th.

The Cherry Creek High grad, who finished this week at 7-over, won the event last year for her first pro win at the age of 50.

Trish Johnson took home the title at 4-under. Annika Sorenstam finished in fourth place.