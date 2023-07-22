Gather 'round the 18th green at Green Valley Ranch Golf Club on Sunday.

The final round of the $250,000 Colorado Open is destined to be a doozy.

Scorecard drama unfolded in the third round Saturday. Second-round leader Andre Metzger of Scottsdale, Ariz. shot a 4-under-par 67, but signed for a 3-under-par 68 to fall into a three-way tie for the lead at 17-under. He's joined at the top by Parker Edens, an amateur and Colorado State graduate, and Houston's Walker Lee.

Metzger made par on the fourth hole but signed for a bogey — a legal, if costly, mistake. He remains in the field and will be paired in the final group with the other leaders on Sunday.

Edens, the former Rams standout and the current coach at South Dakota State, and Lee both posted 6-under rounds of 65 to tie for the lead. Both made seven birdies and a bogey.

Maryland's Ryan Cole is in fourth at 16-under. Turk Pettit, the 2021 NCAA champion, is alone in fifth at 15-under. Mark Anguiano, the 2020 champ, hovers in sixth at three shots back.

Edens is running away with the low-amateur competition. He's eight strokes up on Fort Collins native and Oklahoma State standout Dillon Stewart and Jack Dozer, who plays at the University of Denver. Both are tied for 21st at 9-under 204.

Kevin Stadler, the Kent Denver grad and 2002 Colorado Open champ, is 9-under par.

Sunday's final round includes 58 pros and eight amateurs. The winner takes home a state-tournament record $100,000. Play begins at 7:15 a.m. Sunday with the leaders teeing off at 9:05 a.m. Parking and admission are free.