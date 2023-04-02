Brady Shaw and Jacob Eagan had the chance of a lifetime to compete at Augusta National for the Drive, Chip, Putt national finals.

And both young golfers from Colorado made the most of that chance.

Pueblo's Shaw and Castle Rock's Eagan took second place in their age division respectively during the finals on Sunday. Drive, Chip, Putt gives boys and girls ages 7-15 a chance to play with their peers through qualifiers around the country.

Eagan, who is 9-years-old, holed out his second putt during the putting competition to tie Knox Mason from Tennessee for the top spot. The two had a playoff putt to win the putting competition, but Mason won.

Following the putting portion, the two were also tied at the top in the overall standings. Mason holed his putt while Eagan came up just short, leading to Mason taking the title.

Shaw, who is 11, vaulted up the leaderboard with a strong showing in the putting portion as well. He holed both of his putts to jump up to second place, just two points behind Hawaii's Neal Manutai.