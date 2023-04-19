Where good news shines

The inaugural Commander-in-Chief’s Cup golf tournament was as good as advertised.

Air Force men’s golf left a mark.

Falcons senior Isaac Layne tied for second with a 7-over-par 223 over the three-round tournament at the Robert Trent Jones Club in Gainesville, Va. Layne, who's from Ogden, Utah, shot a 2-under 70 in the first round, tying the best round by a Falcon this season.

Navy’s Keegan Shreves won the individual title at 218. Navy and Army shared the team title.

The first Commander-in-Chief’s Cup brought a unique scoring style, with eight golfers from each service academy — and six scores counting. The Cup is intended as a celebration of golf between the service academies.

Air Force golfers Cameron Kahle (tie, sixth), Aaron Kuznik (tie, ninth), Brooks Morrell (11th), Christopher Park (12th), Alvaro Fonseca (16th), Ted Davenport (20th) and Max Heupel (23rd) also competed in the event.

