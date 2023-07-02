Where the good news shines

Charlie Tucker of Castle Pines and Brenna Higgins of Centennial won the CGA State Junior Championship on Friday at CommonGround Golf Course.

Their names are now part of some of the best in Colorado golf like Hale Irwin, Mark Hubbard, Mike Reid, Brandt Jobe and 2023 U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark on the boys side and Jennifer Kupcho, Jill McGill, Lauren Howe and Paige Spiranac on the girls.

On Friday, Tucker and Higgins capped their seven-rounds-in-five-days marathon to capture their titles. The CGA State Junior is in its second year of being a hybrid of stroke-play and match-play championships that have been held for decades.

Higgins, who recently won a 5A state individual title for Valor, defeated 14-year-old Addison Hines of Arvada in the final, 5 and 4. Higgins won her five matches by margins of 6 and 4, 2 up, 5 and 3, 4 and 3, and 5 and 4.

As for Tucker, a U.S. Junior Amateur qualifier in 2022, he won both of his matches on Friday by 1-up margins — over Kyle Leydon of Commerce City in the semifinals and against Noah Richmond of Montrose in the final. His quarterfinal was also a 1-up affair.

