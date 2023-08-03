Where good news shines

Matt Schalk did it again.

Schalk, the PGA general manager at Colorado National Golf Club, shot a 5-under 137 over two rounds to defend his title at the Colorado Senior PGA Professional Championship at Fort Collins Country Club on Tuesday.

Schalk shot 69 in the final round to outduel Micah Rudosky and Chris Johnson for a three-shot victory.

Eight players qualified for the 2023 PGA Senior Professional Championship at PGA Golf Club in Port St. Lucie, Fla., in October: Schalk, Rudosky (Conquistador Golf Club), Johnson (Country Club at Woodmoor), Doug Rohrbaugh (River Valley Ranch), Bill Hancock (Meadow Hills), David Lopez (Meridian), Michael Zaremba (Desert Hawk at Pueblo West), Perry Holmes (Colorado National) and Caine Fitzgerald (Meadow Hills).

The PGA Senior Professional Championship is Oct. 26-29.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)