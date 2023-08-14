Where good news shines

The Colorado PGA West Chapter has a new lineup of award winners.

Chosen by their peers, the award winners "are shining examples of how PGA members can grow the game of golf and positively impact their communities," according to a press release. The winners were honored at Grand Junction's Bookcliff Country Club.

—Assistant golf professional of the year: Trey Johnson, Vail Golf Club

—Golf professional of the year: Tim Tafoya, Tiara Rado Golf Course

—Private merchandiser of the year: Greg Bryan, Roaring Fork Golf Club

—Patriot award: Bill Hughes, Country Club of the Rockies

—Teacher of the year: Luke Brosterhous, M3 Golf Lab

—Warren Smith award: Alice Plain, Vail Golf Club

—Youth player development: Trey Johnson, Vail Golf Club

—Bill Strausbaugh award: Ryan Flamm, EagleVail Golf Club

—Player of the year and senior player of the year: Doug Rohrbaugh, River Valley Ranch Golf Course

—Salesperson of the year: Mike Bryant, Cobra Puma Golf

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports.)