Where the good news shines

Former UCCS golfer Colin Prater keeps getting better by the round at the 87th CGA Amateur Championship.

Prater fired a 69 to take a one-shot lead on Saturday at RainDance National Golf Club. He started with a 72 in the first round followed by a 70.

Nick Nosewicz, who won the CGA Match Play in June, and Mead High grad TJ Shehee are one stroke back at 3-under.

Former CU Buffs golfer and current assistant coach Patrick Grady fell to sixth place after a 75 on Saturday. He led after the first round, two days after qualifying for the U.S. Amateur.

The final round is set for Sunday. For complete scores, click here

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)