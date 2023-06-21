Where good news shines

Prepare your short game.

Tom Weiskopf's greens don't mess around.

Colorado Veterans Project, one of the largest veteran-related nonprofits in Colorado, has announced its annual Let Freedom Swing golf tournament will be held Sept. 8 at The Ridge at Castle Pines North in Castle Pines, Colo.

In its third year, the Let Freedom Swing golf tournament raises proceeds for CVP. Held for the first time at the Ridge at Castle Pines North, golfers will be challenged by the award-winning course layout by Weiskopf, the designer.

“Events like this enable our organization to continue to empower and support veterans, and we look forward to hitting the course with the golfers from throughout the state," said Todd Youngblood, CVP board president.

Registration runs through Aug. 29, and players may register as a single, pair or foursome. A silent auction will also take place at the tournament. Prizes will be awarded for the closest to the pin, longest drive and first place.

For more information, go to coloradoveteransproject.org.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports.)