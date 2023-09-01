Where the good news shines

Longmont's Jackson Solem became the second Coloradan in the last three years to win the Sinclair Rocky Mountain Open at Tiara Rado Golf Course in Grand Junction this past weekend.

Solem, who played college golf at the University of Denver, led or shared the lead after each round this year and won by three strokes. Two years ago, Colorado resident Jake Staiano claimed the title.

Solem, a former 4A state high school individual champion, posted rounds of 62-67-65 for a 19-under-par total, which was three better than Josh Anderson, who closed with a 68.

The victory was worth $25,000.

University of Colorado golfer and Denver resident Hunter Swanson finished in fifth place.

