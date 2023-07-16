Where the good news shines

University of Colorado freshman recruit Brandon Knight used an incredible final nine holes to finish second in qualifying for the U.S. Amateur in Pleasanton, Calif., on Thursday.

Knight, who is one of three incoming recruits for coach Roy Edwards, recorded a 70-64—134 in earning runner-up honors, as the top two finishers earned berths into August's U.S. Amateur.

Knight, from Foothill High School in Pleasanton, was the '22 California State champion, won the San Francisco City Championship, going 5-0 in match play with a 1-up victory over Hoey, in the 36-hole final at TPC Harding Park. He most recently finished 17th in the California State Amateur (though all but two finishers ahead of him were either already seasoned collegians or older).

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)