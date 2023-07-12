Where good news shines

When the pressure's on, CU Buffs sophomore Dylan McDermott is at his best.

Playing Granite Bay (Calif.) Golf Club, McDermott shot 71-64 to earn medalist bets in the final qualifying stage for the U.S. Amateur. He was tied for 11th after the opening round before firing up the leaderboard with his lowest round in competition, 64, in three years.

The best part? McDermott qualified for the U.S. Amateur that will be hosted by Cherry Hills Country Club and Colorado Golf Club Aug. 14-20. Expect a Buffs-heavy gallery for his group.

McDermott is coming off one of the best college seasons by a Buffs sophomore. CU's second All-Pac-12 first-team selection, McDermott was named co-Male Athlete of the Year after recording a 70.13 average score — third in the conference and 24th in the country.

McDermott is the eighth Buff to qualify for the championship round of the U.S. Amateur.

Tickets for the U.S. Amateur can be purchased at the USGA website. A day pass is $25.

"Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].