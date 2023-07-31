Where the good news shines

Fort Collins' Dillon Stewart birdied two of his late three holes on Sunday to win the CGA Amateur Championship by one stroke at RainDance National Golf Club in Windsor.

The Fossil Ridge grad was in fifth place coming into the final round but a 70 helped him finished at a 4-under 284 total for the four-day event.

Arvada's Gage Messingham, Colorado Springs Colin Prater and Mead's TJ Shehee all tied for second at 3-under. Prater was the leader going into Sunday.

Former CU Buffs golfer and assistant coach Patrick Grady finished fifth.

Stewart will be a fifth-year senior at Oklahoma State in the fall.

For complete scores, click here

