Former CU Buffs golfer and assistant coach Patrick Grady is having a pretty good week.

On Tuesday, he qualified for the U.S Amateur by winning a playoff at Collindale Golf Course.

Grady was back on top on Thursday after firing a 3-under 69 after the first round of the CGA Amateur Championship at RainDance National Golf Course in Windsor.

Pueblo Country Club's Jimmy Makloski is the only other player under par after his 71 on Thursday. Colorado Springs' Colin Prater is tied for third with five other players at even par.

Round 2 is set for Friday. For complete scores, click here

