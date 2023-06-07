Where the good news shines

Bill Fowler and his son Will won their second CGA Parent-Child Championship in the last five years on Sunday at River Valley Ranch in Carbondale.

The Fowlers birdied two of the last five holes and went bogey-free in alternate shot on Sunday to add the 2023 title to the one they won in 2019 in this event.

They finished 10 under par for two days — Saturday playing Modified Chapman and Sunday foursome stroke play They carded a bogey-free 4-under 68 on Day 2.

Overall, the Fowlers have been competing in the CGA Parent-Child regularly since 2006 and in each of the last 11 years they’ve played together at the event, they’ve always placed in the top 10.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)