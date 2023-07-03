Where the good news shines

Lakewood Country Club's Jon Lindstrom played in his first CGA Senior Match Play last week and took home the title by rallying from an early two-hole deficit to score a 2-up victory over Victor Minovich of Foothills Golf Course in the title match at Flatirons Golf Course in Boulder.

Lindstrom is no stranger to CGA championship victories, having reached double digits in such events. That includes three CGA Mid-Amateurs, four Four-Balls, two Two-Man titles and now the Senior Match Play.

He turned 55 last summer and played in the CGA Senior Amateur and took third place.

Lindstrom's schedule stays busy with the British Senior Amateur, July 11-14 in England. The U.S. Senior Amateur comes Aug. 26-31 in Truckee, Calif.

("Colorado Sunshine" celebrates the good news in sports. Suggestions encouraged through Denver Gazette sports editor Paul Klee at [email protected].)