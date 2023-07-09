Where the good news shines

Ptarmigan Country Club's Leigha Devinez keeps racking up CGA major wins.

On Friday at Black Bear Golf Club, he took home her second CGA Stroke Play title in three years. The 22-year-old Windsor resident has won CGA women’s major titles four times in the last three years.

The others who have managed the feat are Jennifer Kupcho (4 wins from 2015-17), Wendy Werley (four in 1988-89), Carol Flenniken (four from 1970-72 and seven in five years: 1968-72), Marcia Bailey (four from 1965-67), Joan Birkland (four from 1964-66) and Sally Hardwick (five from 1957-59).

Devine, who is preparing for her senior season at Rutgers University won by four strokes and closed with the lowest round of the championship, a 2-under-par 70.

