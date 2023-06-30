Where the good news shines

Colorado Springs' Cole Howard and Edwards' Roberto Lebrija each fired 3-under par 69 to advance to July's $250,000 Inspirato Colorado Open at Green Valley Ranch Golf Club.

The qualifer was played at Eagle Ranch Golf Club on Tuesday.

Getting into red numbers in the extremely windy conditions was no small feat as only three players of the 58 competitors broke par.

Tuesday’s competition was the first of five qualifying rounds for the 2023 Inspirato Colorado Open on July 20-23 The remaining qualifying rounds are Thursday at University of Denver GC at Highlands Ranch, July 11 at both Todd Creek GC in Thornton and Collindale GC in Fort Collins, and July 17 at CommonGround GC in Denver. A total of 57 players will advance to the championship from the five qualifying rounds.

