The future of Colorado golf is in good hands.
Sixteen boys shot under par on the first day of the Colorado Golf Association state junior championship at CommonGround Golf Course on Monday. On the girls side, Centennial's Elle Higgins fired a 5-under-par 66 to top the board.
Gavin Amella of Castle Rock shot 66 to pace the boys.
“I had a few bogeys — I think four bogeys — but I recovered well,” Amella told the CGA.
AJ Sweeney of Commerce City, Charlie Tucker of Castle Pines and Mathieu Zerwin of Lafayette stood in second place with 67s.
Trailing Higgins on the girls side was Arvada's Addison Hines, who shot a four-over-par 75.
“I was hitting it really close,” Higgins said.
Players must be 18 or younger to compete.
The tournament continued Tuesday with another round of stroke play. The top 32 on the boys and girls sides will advance to a single-elimination match play Wednesday. The championship finals are Friday.
