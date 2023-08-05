Where the good news shines

University of Colorado golf recruits Wes Erling of Colorado Springs and Parker Paxton of Riverton, Wyo., had strong performances at the Junior America's Cup in Nevada last week.

Paxton, who will join the Buffs next year, finished runner-up at the tournament. He went 70-64-69 for a 10-under-par total, which left him one stroke behind champion Gerardo Gomez of Mexico.

Erling, who is joining the Buffs in the fall, posted scores of 71-67-68 to finish four back of Gomez.

Both players helped Team Colorado finish 10th in the team standings in Nevada.

Charlie Tucker of Castle Pines ended up 31st individually, Reese Knox of Peyton was 38th and Tyler Long of Evergreen was 47th.

