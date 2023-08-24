Where the good news shines

Denver residents Monica Lieving and Andrew Eigner are set to compete in the World Long Drive Kingsport event this week.

The event will take place MeadowView Golf Course in Tennessee and is the first major event on the World Long Drive tour.

Lieving is ranked No. 1 and has won three events this year. Eigner is also ranked No. 1 on the men's side and the two train together in Denver are close friends. Einger actually got Lieving into the WLD scene.

Competition begins on Friday and the event will air on tape delay on Golf Channel on Monday at 6 p.m.

