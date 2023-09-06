Team competition on a big stage is nothing new for Colorado's Jennifer Kupcho.

The two-time CHSAA state champion, NCAA champion and three-time LPGA winner represented the United States in the Curtis Cup, Arnold Palmer Cup and, in 2021, the Solheim Cup, where she had a 2-1-1 record at Inverness Club in Ohio.

"The experience was unreal," Kupcho said on Wednesday about the Solheim Cup. "Representing the U.S. on the professional level was a really cool and great experience."

Kupcho is set to be part of the United States team in 2023 but this time will be a different experience as the Americans, who lost to Europe in 2021, head to Spain to compete Sept. 22-24 at Finca Cortesin in Casares, Andalusia, Spain.

"Last time was different with COVID (restrictions) because not a lot of Europeans made the trip," Kupcho said. "Now we're going to Spain to play on their ground."

The Jefferson Academy grad is preparing to play in the Kroger Queen City Championship in Cincinnati this week before leaving for Spain with her team the following Sunday. The U.S. will get in some practice rounds before teeing off on Sept. 22 in what will be a rowdy atmosphere.

"So many more fans than we're used to and way louder," she said. "I'd compare it to a football game. It's so different compared to what we're normally used to."

While the women's U.S. record in Europe is not as bad as the men, who haven't won there in 30 years, the U.S. women last won there in 2015 and have lost the last two Solheim Cups overall.

Captain Stacy Lewis has a solid mix of veteran leadership and rookies on this year's team. There are veterans like Kupcho, Nelly Korda, Danielle Kang and Lexi Thompson, who have been through this intense competition. But there are five rookies with strong resumes, including Rose Zhang and 2023 U.S. Women's Open winner Allisen Corpuz, whose caddie is Kupcho's husband Jay Monahan.

"I have to do a little shoutout," Kupcho said. "I may not have played well at Pebble Beach, but my husband was the caddie for the winner, so that was at least exciting, to be able to cheer her on even though I didn't play my best."

Kupcho is a fan of Lewis' leadership heading into the Solheim Cup.

"Stacy has done a really good job being our captain and making sure we're organized and have everything we can to be best prepared," Kupcho said. "She's made the experience a lot easier, so just her leadership has been really good so far."

Kupcho's career has been full of accolades and championships. She has won three times on the LPGA Tour, including a major at the 2022 Chevron Championship. She does not have a win this season but finished second at the Mizuho Americas Open in June.

There are several CWGA wins on her list as well as a NCAA individual title at Wake Forest in 2018. Kupcho also won the the inaugural Augusta National Women's Amateur in 2019 as a college senior.

"She was very competitive at an early age," said Ed Oldham, who is the director of instruction at The Ranch Country Club and Kupcho's coach since she was in the eighth grade. "She was always pretty good. To her benefit she went to college and kept getting better."

Kupcho mainly works with Oldham virtually with her busy LPGA schedule. Oldham was recently named the Colorado PGA Teacher of the Year and is regularly mentioned by Golf Digest as one of the best teachers in Colorado.

"If I really need him, he's more than happy to come out to an event," Kupcho said. "He knows my game so well and he doesn't need to be here every week. If I have a problem I can just text him a video."

The Solheim Cup begins with foursomes and four-ball play on Sept. 22-23 before switching to singles on Sept. 24. Golf Channel will televise the event with coverage starting at midnight the first two days and 3 a.m. on Sunday.

"I think we're all working together to get women's golf out there (in the public's eye)," Kupcho said.

***

This week in golf

EUROPEAN TOUR

HORIZON IRISH OPEN

Course: The K Club - Straffan, Ireland

Purse: $6 million. Winner's share: $1 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 6-11 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 5:30-10:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champ: Adrian Meronk.

LPGA TOUR

KROGER QUEEN CITY CHAMPIONSHIP

Course: Kendale CC (Kendale) - Cincinnati

Purse: $2 million. Winner's share: $300,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2-5 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, Noon-3 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champ: Ally Ewing.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

ASCENSION CHARITY CLASSIC

Course: Norwood Hills CC - St. Louis

Purse: $2 million. Winner's share: $300,000.

Television: Friday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champ: Padraig Harrington.

Skins game

Odds to win Irish Open

Rory McIlroy +300

Tyrrell Hatton +1000

Adam Scott +1800

Min Woo Lee +1800

Shane Lowery +2200

World golf rankings

Player, points

1. Scottie Scheffler, 11.66

2. Rory McIlroy, 11.07

3. Jon Rahm, 9.57

4. Viktor Hovland, 7.67

5. Patrick Cantlay, 7.47

6. Xander Schauffele, 6.78

7. Max Homa, 5.39

8. Matt Fitzpatrick, 5.23

9. Brian Harman, 5.07

10. Wyndham Clark, 4.92

Ryder Cup

United States

Captain: Zach Johnson

Note: Team is final

Scottie Scheffler

Wyndham Clark

Brian Harman

Patrick Cantlay

Max Homa

Xander Schauffele

Brooks Koepka

Jordan Spieth

Collin Morikawa

Sam Burns

Justin Thomas

Rickie Fowler

Europe

Captain: Luke Donald

Note: Team is final

Rory McIlroy

Jon Rahm

Robert MacIntyre

Viktor Hovland

Tyrell Hatton

Tommy Fleetwood

Matt Fitzpatrick

Ludvig Aberg

Justin Rose

Sepp Straka

Shane Lowery

Nicolai Hojgaard