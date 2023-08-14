Colorado State University golfer Connor Jones hit one of the first tee shots of the 2023 U.S. Amateur in his home state on Thursday.

He also posted one of the best scores of the day.

The fifth-year senior, who played his high school golf at Mountain Range High, fired a 4-under 68 at co-host Colorado Golf Club to sit in fourth place after the first day of stroke play. Jones was the only player with Colorado connections to break par.

Jones finished third at the Auburn Regional and tied for 68th at the NCAAs for the Rams this past spring.

China's Sampson-yunhe Zheng hold the top spot at 6-under. He also played Colorado Golf Club on Thursday.

University of Colorado star golfer Dylan McDermott played Cherry Hills Country Club and had 1-over 72 in the first round which is good for a tie for 77th.

Stroke play will continue at both courses on Tuesday before the top 64 head into match play. The match play bracket begins on Wednesday.

For complete scores, click here

Local scores

Connor Jones, CSU, 68 (CGC)

Dylan McDermott, CU, 72 (CH)

Davis Bryant, Aurora, 76 (CGC)

Jack Castiglia, Lakewood, 74 (CGC)

Colin Prater, Colorado Springs, 74 (CH)

Patrick Grady, Denver, 75 (CH)

Nick Nosewicz, Aurora, 75 (CGC)

Blake Trimble, Denver, 76 (CH)

Brandon Knight, CU, 77 (CGC)

Gavin Hagstrom, Fort Collins, 78 (CH)

Cole Nygren, Longmont, 80 (CH)

Top 10 leaderboard

1. Sampson-yunhe Zheng -6 (CGC)

T2. Ben James -5 (CGC)

T2 Ryggs Johnston -5 (CGC)

T4 Connor Jones -4 (CGC)

T4 Ben Lorenz -4 (CGC)

T4 Ben Johnson -4 (CGC)

T7 Brody McQueen -3 (CGC)

T7 Collin Adams -3 (CGC)

T7 William Walsh -3 (CGC)

T7 Nick Gabrelcik -3 (CH)

T7 Andi Xu -3 (CGC)

T7 Michael La Sasso - 3 (CGC)

T7 Patrick Sheehan -3 (CGC)

T7 John Marshall Butler -3 (CGC)

CH - Cherry Hills Country Club; CGC - Colorado Golf Club