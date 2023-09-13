Is there anything better than autumn golf in Colorado?
After an outstanding spring season, the local college teams are back on the course.
The CU Buffs returned to the NCAA Championships for the first time since 2001. After a 12-year hiatus, the CSU Rams were back in the NCAA Championships as well. CSU Pueblo's men and women won the RMAC Championships.
Here's how the local teams have fared this fall:
CU Buffs
The men's team opened their fall schedule in Arizona at the Mirabel Maui Jim Intercollegiate. Colorado finished 12th in a tough field that included No. 6 Auburn.
Justin Biwer became the 12th Buffs golfer in program history to card three rounds in the 60s. The junior finished in a tie for 13th after firing a 2-under 69 in the final round.
"Good event by Justin, but a tough day for the team and disappointing event overall," CU coach Roy Edwards told CUBuffs.com. "We did see a lot of good signs."
Dylan McDermott, who competed in the U.S. Amateur at Cherry Hills and lost in the round of 64, tied for 25th at the tournament.
The CU women's team will start its schedule in Tacoma, Wash., Monday at the Leadership and Golf Invitational.
CSU Rams
The Rams men's team began the fall season with a bang with team and individual titles.
On Tuesday, the Rams dominated the Gene Miranda Falcon Invite at Eisenhower Golf Course. Colorado State won by 11 strokes behind Christoph Bleier, Connor Jones and Jake Rodgers. All three finished in the top 10.
The week before, Jones, who made the round of 32 at the U.S. Amateur, set the scoring record at the Ram Masters Invitational while taking home individual medalist honors. He had a 54-hole total of 13-under.
The win was Jones' fourth win at Colorado State. Bleir and Rodgers both finished in the top 10 of that tournament as well.
The women's team starts the fall slate Sunday in Madison, Wis., at the Badger Invitational.
RMAC
CSU Pueblo's Kyle Severin has continued to dominate on the course.
Severin, who won the Denver City Amateur this summer, carded an even-par three-day total of 216 at the Swam Memorial to finish in fourth place and help the ThunderWolves to a second-place finish as a team. The event was played at Broadlands Golf Course in Broomfield.
"Kylie played consistent throughout the three rounds of golf," said CSU Pueblo coach Tammy Lim said. "She stayed steady and in the last round it paid off. It was a bogey-free round with three birdies, which was enough for her to catch first place."
The conference was well-represented at the tournament. Colorado Christian took third place, MSU Denver was in fifth, Colorado Mesa tied for sixth and Regis ended up in ninth.
The RMAC men started the season at Bear Creek Golf Course for the The Writz at Mile High. The top five teams in the tournament were Colorado schools with Colorado Christian winning the title.
The Cougars' Xavier Bighaus also won the individual medalist honor with a three-round total of 212, 4-under par. His teammate Adam Duncan was right behind in a tie for second.
Colorado School of Mines had two players in the top 5 with Lukas Taggart in second and Max Lange ended in fourth.
***
What I'm Thinking
It is team golf season.
Starting Sept. 22, there will be back-to-back weekends of the United States battling Europe on the international stage with the Solheim Cup in Spain and the Ryder Cup in Italy.
Even with college football and NFL going, these events are must-see TV.
These events have a different feel in Europe, especially when the Americans have struggled recently to win there. The women haven't won overseas since 2015. It's been 30 years for the men. So the stakes are high.
Also, both teams have Colorado connections with Jennifer Kupcho and Wyndham Clark.
***
This week in golf
PGA TOUR
FORTINET CHAMPIONSHIP
Course: Silverado Resort and Spa (North) - Napa, Calif.
Purse: $8.4 million. Winner's share: $1.512 million.
Television: Thursday-Sunday, 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel).
Defending champ: Max Homa.
EUROPEAN TOUR
BMW PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
Course: Wentworth GC (West) - Virginia Water, England
Purse: $9 million. Winner's share: $1.5 million.
Television: Thursday-Saturday, 5-11 a.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 5-10:30 a.m (Golf Channel).
Defending champ: Shane Lowry.
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
SANFORD INTERNATIONAL
Course: Minnehaha CC - Sioux Falls, S.D.
Purse: $2 million. Winner's share: $300,000.
Television: Friday-Sunday, 2-4 p.m. (Golf Channel).
Defending champ: Steve Stricker.
KORN FERRY TOUR
SIMMONS BANK OPEN
Course: The Grove - College Grove, Tenn.
Purse: $1.5 million. Winner's share: $270,000.
Television: Thursday, Noon-3 p.m. (Golf Channel); Friday-Sunday, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel).
Defending champ: Brent Grant.
Skins game
Odds to win Fortinet Championship
Max Homa +700
Sahith Theegaia +1600
Justin Thomas +1600
Cam Davis +2000
Stephen Jaeger +2200
World golf rankings
Player, points
1. Scottie Scheffler, 11.70
2. Rory McIlroy, 10.97
3. Jon Rahm, 9.63
4. Viktor Hovland, 7.71
5. Patrick Cantlay, 7.36
6. Xander Schauffele, 6.83
7. Max Homa, 5.31
8. Matt Fitzpatrick, 5.14
9. Brian Harman, 5.03
10. Wyndham Clark, 4.89
Ryder Cup
When: Sept. 29-Oct. 1 Where: Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome
United States
Captain: Zach Johnson
Note: Team is final
Scottie Scheffler
Wyndham Clark
Brian Harman
Patrick Cantlay
Max Homa
Xander Schauffele
Brooks Koepka
Jordan Spieth
Collin Morikawa
Sam Burns
Justin Thomas
Rickie Fowler
Europe
Captain: Luke Donald
Note: Team is final
Rory McIlroy
Jon Rahm
Robert MacIntyre
Viktor Hovland
Tyrell Hatton
Tommy Fleetwood
Matt Fitzpatrick
Ludvig Aberg
Justin Rose
Sepp Straka
Shane Lowery
Nicolai Hojgaard
Solheim Cup
When: Sept. 22-24 Where: Finca Cortesin Costa del Sol, Andalucía, Spain
United States
Captain: Stacy Lewis
Allisen Corpuz
Ally Ewing
Danielle Kang
Megan Khang
Nelly Korda
Cheyenne Knight
Jennifer Kupcho
Andrea Lee
Lexi Thompson
Lilia Vu
Angel Yin
Rose Zhang
Europe
Captain: Suzann Pettersen
Celine Boutier
Carlota Ciganda
Gemma Dryburgh
Linn Grant
Georgia Hall
Caroline Hedwall
Charley Hull
Leona Maguire
Anna Nordqvist
Emily Kristine Pedersen
Madelene Sagstrom
Maja Stark