It seems like Wil Collins enjoys playing in the Colorado Open at Green Valley Ranch.

Collins fired a first-round 62 to take a two-shot lead on Thursday. The University of New Mexico product won the 2022 tournament by one stroke with rounds of 66-66-64-65-261.

After shooting 3-under with two bogeys on the front nine, Collins got hot on the back nine with four birdies and one eagle.

The 44-year old qualified for the PGA Tour in 2009, but was unable to retain his status. He moved to PGA Tour Canada where he won the 2013 Dakota Dunes Casino Open. Collins played in 37 Korn Ferry Tour events during his career.

Scoring was low on Thursday with five players tied for second at 7-under. Michael Miller, Mark Anguiano, Andrew Arft, Turk Petit and Paul O'Hara all finished the day with 64s.

Colorado Springs' Cole Howard was tied for 10th with a 66. Denver's Calvin McCoy is also tied for 10th.