Defending champion Jill McGill has some work to do to claim her second straight title at the U.S. Senior Women's Open.

The Cherry Creek High grad and Colorado golf legend had a 74 in the third round on Saturday at Waverley Country Club in Portland, Ore., that has her 10 shots behind the leader.

McGill won the title last year for her first professional win at the age of 50. She played on the LPGA Tour for 15 years without a win.

During her time in Colorado, she won the first sanctioned state high school girls golf tournament in that state in 1990. She also took home titles at the the 1993 U.S. Women’s Amateur and 1994 U.S. Women’s Amateur Public Links. She is part of the Colorado Golf Hall of Fame.

Trish Johnson holds the overall lead at 4-under after firing a 67 on Saturday. Only five players are under par for the tournament and the final round is set for Sunday.

Ivan in good position after first day of U.S. Senior Amateur

Colorado Springs' Steve Ivan shot a 75 in the first round on Saturday at the U.S. Senior Amateur at Martis Camp Club in Truckee, Calif.

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

His score has him in a tie for 32nd place going into Sunday' second day of stroke play. After Sunday, 64 players will advance to match play with the chance to take home the title.

Other local scores

12. CGA champion John Hornbeck 73

32. David Nelson, Littleton 75

32. Victor Minovich, Thornton 75

49. Jon Lindstrom, Denver 76