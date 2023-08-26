Defending champion Jill McGill has some work to do to claim her second straight title at the U.S. Senior Women's Open.
The Cherry Creek High grad and Colorado golf legend had a 74 in the third round on Saturday at Waverley Country Club in Portland, Ore., that has her 10 shots behind the leader.
McGill won the title last year for her first professional win at the age of 50. She played on the LPGA Tour for 15 years without a win.
During her time in Colorado, she won the first sanctioned state high school girls golf tournament in that state in 1990. She also took home titles at the the 1993 U.S. Women’s Amateur and 1994 U.S. Women’s Amateur Public Links. She is part of the Colorado Golf Hall of Fame.
Trish Johnson holds the overall lead at 4-under after firing a 67 on Saturday. Only five players are under par for the tournament and the final round is set for Sunday.
Ivan in good position after first day of U.S. Senior Amateur
Colorado Springs' Steve Ivan shot a 75 in the first round on Saturday at the U.S. Senior Amateur at Martis Camp Club in Truckee, Calif.
His score has him in a tie for 32nd place going into Sunday' second day of stroke play. After Sunday, 64 players will advance to match play with the chance to take home the title.
Other local scores
12. CGA champion John Hornbeck 73
32. David Nelson, Littleton 75
32. Victor Minovich, Thornton 75
49. Jon Lindstrom, Denver 76