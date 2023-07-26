The field at the Colorado Open consists of talented professionals and amateurs all vying for the same $100,000 first prize.
And local golfers wouldn't have it any other way.
"It's a big deal to get a chance to compete against the pros," said Regis Jesuit grad Cal McCoy, who played this year as a pro for the first time after playing as an amateur the previous four years. "The tournament gives you a chance to see how you stack up against some of the best."
With a top-25 finish, McCoy took home a $1,660 check. He played three seasons at the University of Denver before transferring to the University of Arizona for his final season in 2023. McCoy begins Korn Ferry Tour Q-school in September.
"It starts with the purse and the way the tournament is run," McCoy said about the importance of the Colorado Open. "The whole atmosphere is first class."
This year's tournament was won by Turk Pettit, a professional on the LIV Tour as well as the 2021 NCAA champion at Clemson. But the leaderboard was full of local flavor as well.
Parker Edens finished in second place and was the low amateur. Edens is currently the men’s coach at South Dakota State but has plenty of Colorado connections. He played his high school golf at Greeley Central High before playing at Colorado State from 2012-14. He returned to CSU as an assistant coach for three seasons before landing the head job in Brookings, S.D.
"I have always enjoyed playing in the Colorado Open," Edens said. "It is one of the premier state opens in the country."
Edens has competed in the Colorado Open as an amateur and professional. His second-place finish this year is his best at Green Valley Ranch.
"They do a great job including the amateurs with the professionals," Edens said. "It really helps the game grow."
Several other Colorado golfers had strong tournaments. Former CU Buffs golfer Derek Fribbs finished in a tie for 10th. Fort Collins’ Dillon Stewart and A.J. Ott finished in the top 25. Basalt’s Jim Knous and Kent Denver grad and former PGA Tour winner Kevin Stadler was in 28th place.
"I was disappointed that I didn't win," Edens said. "I was in contention and actually had the lead after the seventh hole."
Two golfers with Colorado ties qualify for U.S. Amatuer
Former CU Buffs golfer and assistant coach Patrick Grady won a playoff Tuesday for the second and final qualifying spot for August's U.S. Amateur at Cherry Hills Country Club.
Grady, who graduated from CU in 2009, turned in a 6-under par 69-67—136 scorecard on Collindale Golf Course.
Former CU-Colorado Springs star and graduate Colin Prater was the medalist with an 8-under score and will play at Cherry Hills. CU Buffs junior Dylan McDermott and incoming freshman Brendan Knight will be part of the event as well.
This week in golf
PGA TOUR
3M OPEN
Course: TPC Twin Cities - Blaine, Minn.
Purse: $7.8 million. Winner's share: $1.404 million
Television: Thursday-Friday, 2-5 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1-4 p.m. (CBS)
Defending champion: Tony Finau
LPGA TOUR AND LADIES EUROPEAN TOUR
AMUNDI EVIAN CHAMPIONSHIP
Course: Evian Resort GC - Evian-les Bains, France
Purse: $6.5 million
Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-5 a.m., 7:30-9:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3:30-9 a.m. (Golf Channel)
Defending champion: Brooke Henderson
PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
SENIOR BRITISH OPEN
Course: Royal Porthcawl GC. - Porthcawl, Wales
Purse: $2.75 million
Television: Thursday-Friday, 5-7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m.-Noon (Golf Channel); Saturday, 7-10 a.m., 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 6:30-10 a.m.(CNBC), 10 a.m.-Noon (NBC)
Defending champion: Darren Clarke
KORN FERRY TOUR
NV5 INVITATIONAL
Course: The Glen Club - Glenview, Ill.
Purse: $1 million
Television: None
Defending champion: Harry Hall
Skins game
Odds to win 3M Open
Cameron Young +1400
Sungjae Im +1600
Tony Finau +1600
Hideki Matsuyama +1800
Emiliano Grillo +2500
Sepp Straka +2500
—Odds from SuperBook Colorado
World golf rankings
Player, points
1. Scottie Scheffler, 12.13
2. Rory McIlroy, 10.79
3. Jon Rahm, 10.59
4. Patrick Cantlay, 7.12
5. Viktor Hovland 6.51
6. Xander Schauffele, 6.25
7. Max Homa, 5.39
8. Cameron Smith, 5.20
9. Matt Fitzpatrick, 5.03
10. Brian Harman, 4.99
Ryder Cup standings
United States
Captain: Zach Johnson
Player, points
1. Scottie Scheffler, 25,741.735
2. Wyndham Clark, 13,366.120
3. Brian Harman, 10,194.539
4. Brooks Koepka, 9,421.145
5. Xander Schauffele, 8,671.984
6. Patrick Cantlay, 8,454.750
7. Max Homa, 8,264.479
8. Cameron Young, 7,679.308
9. Jordan Spieth, 7,482.046
10. Keegan Bradley, 7,422.341
11. Collin Morikawa, 7,116.813
12. Rickie Fowler, 6,892.091
Note: The U.S. team will be made up from the top six eligible players in the points rankings with six captain's picks.
Europe
Captain: Luke Donald
European points
1. Rory McIlroy, 4,033.5
2. Jon Rahm, 3,417.23
3. Robert MacIntyre, 1,743.57
4. Yannik Paul, 1,652.9
5. Adrian Meronk, 1,614.21
6. Tommy Fleetwood, 1,534.37
World points
1. Jon Rahm, 388.57
2. Rory McIlroy, 364.59
3. Viktor Hovland, 265.75
4. Tyrell Hatton, 195.51
5. Tommy Fleetwood, 158.33
6. Matt Fitzpatrick, 152.83
Note: The European team will be made up from the top three eligible players from the European points list, the top three eligible players from the World Points list and six captain's picks.