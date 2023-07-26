The field at the Colorado Open consists of talented professionals and amateurs all vying for the same $100,000 first prize.

And local golfers wouldn't have it any other way.

"It's a big deal to get a chance to compete against the pros," said Regis Jesuit grad Cal McCoy, who played this year as a pro for the first time after playing as an amateur the previous four years. "The tournament gives you a chance to see how you stack up against some of the best."

With a top-25 finish, McCoy took home a $1,660 check. He played three seasons at the University of Denver before transferring to the University of Arizona for his final season in 2023. McCoy begins Korn Ferry Tour Q-school in September.

"It starts with the purse and the way the tournament is run," McCoy said about the importance of the Colorado Open. "The whole atmosphere is first class."

This year's tournament was won by Turk Pettit, a professional on the LIV Tour as well as the 2021 NCAA champion at Clemson. But the leaderboard was full of local flavor as well.

Parker Edens finished in second place and was the low amateur. Edens is currently the men’s coach at South Dakota State but has plenty of Colorado connections. He played his high school golf at Greeley Central High before playing at Colorado State from 2012-14. He returned to CSU as an assistant coach for three seasons before landing the head job in Brookings, S.D.

"I have always enjoyed playing in the Colorado Open," Edens said. "It is one of the premier state opens in the country."

Edens has competed in the Colorado Open as an amateur and professional. His second-place finish this year is his best at Green Valley Ranch.

"They do a great job including the amateurs with the professionals," Edens said. "It really helps the game grow." 

Several other Colorado golfers had strong tournaments. Former CU Buffs golfer Derek Fribbs finished in a tie for 10th. Fort Collins’ Dillon Stewart and A.J. Ott finished in the top 25. Basalt’s Jim Knous and Kent Denver grad and former PGA Tour winner Kevin Stadler was in 28th place.

"I was disappointed that I didn't win," Edens said. "I was in contention and actually had the lead after the seventh hole." 

Two golfers with Colorado ties qualify for U.S. Amatuer

Former CU Buffs golfer and assistant coach Patrick Grady won a playoff Tuesday for the second and final qualifying spot for August's U.S. Amateur at Cherry Hills Country Club.

Grady, who graduated from CU in 2009, turned in a 6-under par 69-67—136 scorecard on Collindale Golf Course. 

Former CU-Colorado Springs star and graduate Colin Prater was the medalist with an 8-under score and will play at Cherry Hills. CU Buffs junior Dylan McDermott and incoming freshman Brendan Knight will be part of the event as well.

This week in golf

PGA TOUR

3M OPEN

Course: TPC Twin Cities - Blaine, Minn.

Purse: $7.8 million. Winner's share: $1.404 million

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2-5 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1-4 p.m. (CBS)

Defending champion: Tony Finau

LPGA TOUR AND LADIES EUROPEAN TOUR

AMUNDI EVIAN CHAMPIONSHIP

Course: Evian Resort GC - Evian-les Bains, France

Purse: $6.5 million

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-5 a.m., 7:30-9:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3:30-9 a.m. (Golf Channel)

Defending champion: Brooke Henderson

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

SENIOR BRITISH OPEN

Course: Royal Porthcawl GC. - Porthcawl, Wales

Purse: $2.75 million

Television: Thursday-Friday, 5-7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m.-Noon (Golf Channel); Saturday, 7-10 a.m., 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 6:30-10 a.m.(CNBC), 10 a.m.-Noon (NBC)

Defending champion: Darren Clarke

KORN FERRY TOUR

NV5 INVITATIONAL

Course: The Glen Club - Glenview, Ill.

Purse: $1 million

Television: None

Defending champion: Harry Hall

Skins game

Odds to win 3M Open

Cameron Young +1400

Sungjae Im +1600

Tony Finau +1600

Hideki Matsuyama +1800

Emiliano Grillo +2500

Sepp Straka +2500

—Odds from SuperBook Colorado

FedEx Cup standings

Through Thursday

  PointsMoney
1.Jon Rahm3,320$16,295,608
2.Scottie Scheffler3,146$19,138,342
3.Rory McIlroy2,304$11,771,008
4.Max Homa2,128$9,132,081
5.Wyndham Clark1,944$10,384,690
6.Brian Harman1,827$8,245,023
7.Viktor Hovland1,795$10,125,568
8.Keegan Bradley1,774$8,676,697
9.Rickie Fowler1,732$7,624,286
10.Tony Finau1,570$5,472,202
11.Jason Day1,506$6,798,358
12.Nick Taylor1,463$5,783,585
12.Xander Schauffele1,351$7,644,570
13.Patrick Cantlay1,443$7,880,998
14.Tom Kim1,422$5,624,032
15.Sepp Straka1,413$5,136,774
17.Tyrrell Hatton1,381$8,150,779
18.Si Woo Kim1,351$4,889,642
19.Sam Burns1,284$6,637,150
20.Collin Morikawa1,246$5,476,781
21.Kurt Kitayama1,216$6,565,702
22.Adam Schenk1,209$4,139,665
23.Emiliano Grillo1,205$4,686,352
24.Tommy Fleetwood1,184$5,170,891
25.Denny McCarthy1,179$5,927,812
26.Chris Kirk1,161$3,629,834
27.Taylor Moore1,156$4,062,261
28.Seamus Power1,133$3,682,007
29.Corey Conners1,103$4,456,597
30.Jordan Spieth1,099$6,533,758
31.Justin Rose1,088$4,173,120
32.Sahith Theegala1,065$4,941,293
33.Russell Henley1,051$4,301,096
34.Matt Fitzpatrick1,049$6,343,743
35.Sungjae Im1,047$5,084,635
36.Adam Svensson917$3,585,002
37.Adam Hadwin908$3,404,395
38.Patrick Rodgers897$2,837,083
39.Brendon Todd884$3,081,844
39.Harris English893$4,978,351
41.Cameron Young889$4,890,155
42.Andrew Putnam889$3,450,453
43.Eric Cole875$2,887,527
44.Mackenzie Hughes867$3,004,998
45.Alex Smalley864$2,895,477
46.Tom Hoge857$4,134,485
47.Taylor Montgomery823$2,541,522
48.Thomas Detry808$2,238,925
49.Byeong Hun An796$2,379,360
50.Nick Hardy786$2,358,801
51.Davis Riley768$2,673,111
52.Hayden Buckley754$2,832,411
53.Brandon Wu753$2,387,149
54.Hideki Matsuyama718$3,500,284
55.Mark Hubbard697$2,368,186
56.Matt Kuchar669$2,735,832
57.Matthew NeSmith637$2,045,915
58.Aaron Rai631$2,208,939
59.Vincent Norrman623$1,504,992
60.J.T. Poston618$2,064,600
61.Stephan Jaeger604$1,906,958
62.Beau Hossler605$2,014,195
63.J.J. Spaun602$2,174,768
64.Sam Stevens600$1,860,120
65.Austin Eckroat594$2,164,629
66.Keith Mitchell593$2,589,436
67.Ben Taylor589$1,769,225
68.Ben Griffin577$1,767,830
69.Kyoung-Hoon Lee567$2,426,972
69.Sam Ryder575$1,968,542
71.David Lingmerth561$2,200,702
72.Davis Thompson559$1,785,610
73.Shane Lowry556$2,570,543
74.Lee Hodges552$2,052,479
75.Justin Thomas546$3,052,903

 

World golf rankings

Player, points

1. Scottie Scheffler, 12.13

2. Rory McIlroy, 10.79

3. Jon Rahm, 10.59

4. Patrick Cantlay, 7.12

5. Viktor Hovland 6.51

6. Xander Schauffele, 6.25

7. Max Homa, 5.39

8. Cameron Smith, 5.20

9. Matt Fitzpatrick, 5.03

10. Brian Harman, 4.99

Ryder Cup standings

United States

Captain: Zach Johnson

Player, points

1. Scottie Scheffler, 25,741.735

2. Wyndham Clark, 13,366.120

3. Brian Harman, 10,194.539

4. Brooks Koepka, 9,421.145

5. Xander Schauffele, 8,671.984

6. Patrick Cantlay, 8,454.750

7. Max Homa, 8,264.479

8. Cameron Young, 7,679.308

9. Jordan Spieth, 7,482.046

10. Keegan Bradley, 7,422.341

11. Collin Morikawa, 7,116.813

12. Rickie Fowler, 6,892.091

Note: The U.S. team will be made up from the top six eligible players in the points rankings with six captain's picks.

Europe

Captain: Luke Donald

European points

1. Rory McIlroy, 4,033.5

2. Jon Rahm, 3,417.23

3. Robert MacIntyre, 1,743.57

4. Yannik Paul, 1,652.9

5. Adrian Meronk, 1,614.21

6. Tommy Fleetwood, 1,534.37

World points

1. Jon Rahm, 388.57

2. Rory McIlroy, 364.59

3. Viktor Hovland, 265.75

4. Tyrell Hatton, 195.51

5. Tommy Fleetwood, 158.33

6. Matt Fitzpatrick, 152.83

Note: The European team will be made up from the top three eligible players from the European points list, the top three eligible players from the World Points list and six captain's picks.