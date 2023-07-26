The field at the Colorado Open consists of talented professionals and amateurs all vying for the same $100,000 first prize.

And local golfers wouldn't have it any other way.

"It's a big deal to get a chance to compete against the pros," said Regis Jesuit grad Cal McCoy, who played this year as a pro for the first time after playing as an amateur the previous four years. "The tournament gives you a chance to see how you stack up against some of the best."

With a top-25 finish, McCoy took home a $1,660 check. He played three seasons at the University of Denver before transferring to the University of Arizona for his final season in 2023. McCoy begins Korn Ferry Tour Q-school in September.

"It starts with the purse and the way the tournament is run," McCoy said about the importance of the Colorado Open. "The whole atmosphere is first class."

This year's tournament was won by Turk Pettit, a professional on the LIV Tour as well as the 2021 NCAA champion at Clemson. But the leaderboard was full of local flavor as well.

Parker Edens finished in second place and was the low amateur. Edens is currently the men’s coach at South Dakota State but has plenty of Colorado connections. He played his high school golf at Greeley Central High before playing at Colorado State from 2012-14. He returned to CSU as an assistant coach for three seasons before landing the head job in Brookings, S.D.

"I have always enjoyed playing in the Colorado Open," Edens said. "It is one of the premier state opens in the country."

Edens has competed in the Colorado Open as an amateur and professional. His second-place finish this year is his best at Green Valley Ranch.

"They do a great job including the amateurs with the professionals," Edens said. "It really helps the game grow."

Several other Colorado golfers had strong tournaments. Former CU Buffs golfer Derek Fribbs finished in a tie for 10th. Fort Collins’ Dillon Stewart and A.J. Ott finished in the top 25. Basalt’s Jim Knous and Kent Denver grad and former PGA Tour winner Kevin Stadler was in 28th place.

"I was disappointed that I didn't win," Edens said. "I was in contention and actually had the lead after the seventh hole."

Two golfers with Colorado ties qualify for U.S. Amatuer

Former CU Buffs golfer and assistant coach Patrick Grady won a playoff Tuesday for the second and final qualifying spot for August's U.S. Amateur at Cherry Hills Country Club.

Grady, who graduated from CU in 2009, turned in a 6-under par 69-67—136 scorecard on Collindale Golf Course.

Former CU-Colorado Springs star and graduate Colin Prater was the medalist with an 8-under score and will play at Cherry Hills. CU Buffs junior Dylan McDermott and incoming freshman Brendan Knight will be part of the event as well.

This week in golf

PGA TOUR

3M OPEN

Course: TPC Twin Cities - Blaine, Minn.

Purse: $7.8 million. Winner's share: $1.404 million

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2-5 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1-4 p.m. (CBS)

Defending champion: Tony Finau

LPGA TOUR AND LADIES EUROPEAN TOUR

AMUNDI EVIAN CHAMPIONSHIP

Course: Evian Resort GC - Evian-les Bains, France

Purse: $6.5 million

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-5 a.m., 7:30-9:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3:30-9 a.m. (Golf Channel)

Defending champion: Brooke Henderson

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

SENIOR BRITISH OPEN

Course: Royal Porthcawl GC. - Porthcawl, Wales

Purse: $2.75 million

Television: Thursday-Friday, 5-7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m.-Noon (Golf Channel); Saturday, 7-10 a.m., 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 6:30-10 a.m.(CNBC), 10 a.m.-Noon (NBC)

Defending champion: Darren Clarke

KORN FERRY TOUR

NV5 INVITATIONAL

Course: The Glen Club - Glenview, Ill.

Purse: $1 million

Television: None

Defending champion: Harry Hall

Skins game

Odds to win 3M Open

Cameron Young +1400

Sungjae Im +1600

Tony Finau +1600

Hideki Matsuyama +1800

Emiliano Grillo +2500

Sepp Straka +2500

—Odds from SuperBook Colorado

FedEx Cup standings

Through Thursday

Points 1. Jon Rahm 3,320 2. Scottie Scheffler 3,146 3. Rory McIlroy 2,304 4. Max Homa 2,128 5. Wyndham Clark 1,944 6. Brian Harman 1,827 7. Viktor Hovland 1,795 8. Keegan Bradley 1,774 9. Rickie Fowler 1,732 10. Tony Finau 1,570 11. Jason Day 1,506 12. Nick Taylor 1,463 12. Xander Schauffele 1,351 13. Patrick Cantlay 1,443 14. Tom Kim 1,422 15. Sepp Straka 1,413 17. Tyrrell Hatton 1,381 18. Si Woo Kim 1,351 19. Sam Burns 1,284 20. Collin Morikawa 1,246 21. Kurt Kitayama 1,216 22. Adam Schenk 1,209 23. Emiliano Grillo 1,205 24. Tommy Fleetwood 1,184 25. Denny McCarthy 1,179 26. Chris Kirk 1,161 27. Taylor Moore 1,156 28. Seamus Power 1,133 29. Corey Conners 1,103 30. Jordan Spieth 1,099 31. Justin Rose 1,088 32. Sahith Theegala 1,065 33. Russell Henley 1,051 34. Matt Fitzpatrick 1,049 35. Sungjae Im 1,047 36. Adam Svensson 917 37. Adam Hadwin 908 38. Patrick Rodgers 897 39. Brendon Todd 884 39. Harris English 893 41. Cameron Young 889 42. Andrew Putnam 889 43. Eric Cole 875 44. Mackenzie Hughes 867 45. Alex Smalley 864 46. Tom Hoge 857 47. Taylor Montgomery 823 48. Thomas Detry 808 49. Byeong Hun An 796 50. Nick Hardy 786 51. Davis Riley 768 52. Hayden Buckley 754 53. Brandon Wu 753 54. Hideki Matsuyama 718 55. Mark Hubbard 697 56. Matt Kuchar 669 57. Matthew NeSmith 637 58. Aaron Rai 631 59. Vincent Norrman 623 60. J.T. Poston 618 61. Stephan Jaeger 604 62. Beau Hossler 605 63. J.J. Spaun 602 64. Sam Stevens 600 65. Austin Eckroat 594 66. Keith Mitchell 593 67. Ben Taylor 589 68. Ben Griffin 577 69. Kyoung-Hoon Lee 567 69. Sam Ryder 575 71. David Lingmerth 561 72. Davis Thompson 559 73. Shane Lowry 556 74. Lee Hodges 552 75. Justin Thomas 546

World golf rankings

Player, points

1. Scottie Scheffler, 12.13

2. Rory McIlroy, 10.79

3. Jon Rahm, 10.59

4. Patrick Cantlay, 7.12

5. Viktor Hovland 6.51

6. Xander Schauffele, 6.25

7. Max Homa, 5.39

8. Cameron Smith, 5.20

9. Matt Fitzpatrick, 5.03

10. Brian Harman, 4.99

Ryder Cup standings

United States

Captain: Zach Johnson

Player, points

1. Scottie Scheffler, 25,741.735

2. Wyndham Clark, 13,366.120

3. Brian Harman, 10,194.539

4. Brooks Koepka, 9,421.145

5. Xander Schauffele, 8,671.984

6. Patrick Cantlay, 8,454.750

7. Max Homa, 8,264.479

8. Cameron Young, 7,679.308

9. Jordan Spieth, 7,482.046

10. Keegan Bradley, 7,422.341

11. Collin Morikawa, 7,116.813

12. Rickie Fowler, 6,892.091

Note: The U.S. team will be made up from the top six eligible players in the points rankings with six captain's picks.

Europe

Captain: Luke Donald

European points

1. Rory McIlroy, 4,033.5

2. Jon Rahm, 3,417.23

3. Robert MacIntyre, 1,743.57

4. Yannik Paul, 1,652.9

5. Adrian Meronk, 1,614.21

6. Tommy Fleetwood, 1,534.37

World points

1. Jon Rahm, 388.57

2. Rory McIlroy, 364.59

3. Viktor Hovland, 265.75

4. Tyrell Hatton, 195.51

5. Tommy Fleetwood, 158.33

6. Matt Fitzpatrick, 152.83

Note: The European team will be made up from the top three eligible players from the European points list, the top three eligible players from the World Points list and six captain's picks.