Green Valley Ranch Golf Club will host great women's golf next week.
The Colorado Women's Open tees off Wednesday-Friday at the northeast Denver golf course and the field will showcase some of the best players from around the country.
"We purposely schedule the tournament away from the U.S. Women's Open to maximize the quality of the field," Kevin Laura, the CEO of First Tee–Green Valley Ranch and the Inspirato Colorado Open said. "We also offer one of the biggest purses outside of the LPGA."
The field will consist of former Colorado Women's Open champions, some of the best amateurs from around the state and country, social media stars and golfers looking to make a name for themselves. The purse for the women's tournament is the same as the men's Colorado Open. The winner takes home $100,000 with a total purse of $250,000.
"It is really important to us that we pay women the same as we pay the men," Laura said.
A Colorado golf legend, who will be part of the field, feels the event is great for women's golf in Colorado and women's golf as a whole. Jill McGill, who will be making her third appearance at Green Valley Ranch, starred at Cherry Creek High in the early 1990s before having a solid career on the LPGA Tour.
"They have done a tremendous job supporting women's golf," McGill told The Denver Gazette. "I am grateful for the opportunity to play in the tournament."
McGill, 50, won her first professional tournament at the 2022 U.S. Senior Women's Open in Kettering, Ohio. She is one of the most decorated golfers in Colorado history. While at Cherry Creek, McGill won the first sanctioned state high school girls tournament in Colorado in 1990.
She won the 1993 U.S. Women’s Amateur and the 1994 U.S. Women’s Amateur Publinks. McGill twice has been named the Colorado Golf Person of the Year — in 1994 and 2023.
"I always consider Colorado a huge part of my life," McGill, who currently lives in Dallas, said.
Plenty of past champions will be part of the field, including three of the past four winners. Denver's Becca Huffer (2013 and 2019), Savannah Vilaubi (2021) and Clariss Guce (2022) will tee off at Green Valley Ranch.
World long drive competitor and current LIV Golf announcer Troy Mullins is also set to be part of the field. Her drives at altitude could be a sight to see.
"It is exciting to watch our tournament launch women's golf careers," Laura said.
Laura has seen a lot in his time with the women's Colorado Open. He remembers Colorado native and LPGA star Jennifer Kupcho winning in 2020 when much of golf was shut down due to COVID-19 restrictions. He also remembers current LPGA player Yealimi Noh dominating in 2019 only to make a nine on the 18th hole and lose in the playoff to Huffer.
"The tournament is a great start for women's golf in Colorado," McGill said. "The women's game has room to grow. It could be bigger than people think."
Another honor for McDermott
University of Colorado sophomore Dylan McDermott was named to the Golf Coaches Association of America’s PING All-America honorable mention team Tuesday.
McDermott's season included first-team PING all-west region and first-team All-Pac-12 honors. He was also a two-time Pac-12 player of the week winner.
***
Local Links
U.S. Amateur at Cherry Hills will include junior experience
A specially curated "Junior Experience" will be a key weeklong attraction at Cherry Hills Country Club during the United States Amateur Championship Aug. 14-20.
The experience is for attendees and youth to learn about golf and the opportunities and doors it can open for young people. Kids will have a chance to chip, putt and swing in a golf simulator. There will also be activities in STEM and art that tie in with golf. Alongside the activities, kids will also be exposed to the scholarship opportunities through the Palmer Foundation and Evans Scholarship programs.
Free U.S. Amateur registration for kids ages 17 and under can be found here.
***
This week in golf
PGA
RBC CANADIAN OPEN
When: Thursday-Sunday
Site: Oakdale Golf & CC. - Toronto
Defending champ: Rory McIlroy
Purse: $9 million
TV: Thursday-Friday, 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 12:30-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3:30-5:30 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 12:30-4:30 p.m. (CBS)
LPGA
SHOPRITE LPGA CLASSIC
When: Friday-Sunday
Site: Seaview GC (Bay Course) - Galloway, N.J.
Defending champ: Brooke Henderson
Purse: $1.75 million
TV: Friday, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 3:30-5:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 12:30-3 p.m. (Golf Channel)
CHAMPIONS
AMERICAN FAMILY INSURANCE CHAMPIONSHIP
When: Friday-Sunday
Site: University Ridge GC - Madison, Wis.
Defending champ: Thongchai Jaidee
Purse: $2.4 million
TV: Friday 4:30-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Saturday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Sunday, 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay)
DP World
VOLVO CAR SCANDINAVIAN MIXED
When: Thursday-Sunday
Site: Ullna Golf & CC - Stockholm
Defending champ: Linn Grant
Purse: $2 million
TV: Thursday-Friday, 5-10 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 5:30-10 a.m (Golf Channel)
Korn Ferry Tour
BMW CHARITY PRO-AM
When: Thursday-Sunday
Site: Thornblade Club - Greer, S.C.
Defending champ: Robby Shelton
Purse: $1 million
TV: Thursday, 10 a.m.-noon (Golf Channel); Friday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Saturday, 8:30-10:30 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Sunday, 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel)
***
Skins game
Odds to win RBC Canadian Open
Rory McIlroy +550
Tyrrel Hatton +1200
Cameron Young +1400
Matt Fitzpatrick +1600
Sam Burns +1600
—Odds from SuperBook Colorado
***
World Golf Rankings
Player, points
1. Scottie Scheffler, 11.49
2. Jon Rahm, 10.35
3. Rory McIlroy, 8.29
4. Patrick Cantlay, 7.25
5. Viktor Hovland 6.72
6. Xander Schauffele, 6.38
7. Max Homa, 5.52
8. Matt Fitzpatrick, 5.31
9. Cameron Smith, 5.19
10. Jordan Spieth, 5.01
Ryder Cup standings
United States
Captain: Zach Johnson
Player, points
1. Scottie Scheffler, 22,129.223
2. Brooks Koepka, 8,936.357
3. Max Homa, 7,551.285
4. Xander Schauffele, 7,455.552
5. Jordan Spieth, 7,299.796
6. Patrick Cantlay, 6,988.400
7. Cameron Young, 6,629.486
8. Sam Burns, 6,565.051
9. Colin Morikawa, 5,835.099
10. Wyndham Clark, 5,832.353
11. Justin Thomas, 5,821.875
12. Kurt Kitayama, 5,691.829
Note: The U.S. team will be made up from the top six eligible players in the points rankings with six captain's picks.
Europe
Captain: Luke Donald
European points
1. Jon Rahm, 2,910.53
2. Rory McIlroy, 2,354.2
3. Victor Perez, 1,427.58
4. Adrian Meronk, 1,422.47
5. Yannik Paul, 1,401.14
6. Adrian Otaegui, 1,346.8
World points
1. Jon Rahm, 337.57
2. Viktor Hovland, 242.39
3. Rory McIlroy, 206.39
4. Tyrell Hatton, 162.53
5. Matt Fitzpatrick, 137.53
6. Tommy Fleetwood, 92.35
Note: The European team will be made up from the top three eligible players from the European points list, the top three eligible players from the World Points list and six captain's picks.