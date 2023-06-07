Green Valley Ranch Golf Club will host great women's golf next week.

The Colorado Women's Open tees off Wednesday-Friday at the northeast Denver golf course and the field will showcase some of the best players from around the country.

"We purposely schedule the tournament away from the U.S. Women's Open to maximize the quality of the field," Kevin Laura, the CEO of First Tee–Green Valley Ranch and the Inspirato Colorado Open said. "We also offer one of the biggest purses outside of the LPGA."

The field will consist of former Colorado Women's Open champions, some of the best amateurs from around the state and country, social media stars and golfers looking to make a name for themselves. The purse for the women's tournament is the same as the men's Colorado Open. The winner takes home $100,000 with a total purse of $250,000.

"It is really important to us that we pay women the same as we pay the men," Laura said.

A Colorado golf legend, who will be part of the field, feels the event is great for women's golf in Colorado and women's golf as a whole. Jill McGill, who will be making her third appearance at Green Valley Ranch, starred at Cherry Creek High in the early 1990s before having a solid career on the LPGA Tour.

"They have done a tremendous job supporting women's golf," McGill told The Denver Gazette. "I am grateful for the opportunity to play in the tournament."

McGill, 50, won her first professional tournament at the 2022 U.S. Senior Women's Open in Kettering, Ohio. She is one of the most decorated golfers in Colorado history. While at Cherry Creek, McGill won the first sanctioned state high school girls tournament in Colorado in 1990.

She won the 1993 U.S. Women’s Amateur and the 1994 U.S. Women’s Amateur Publinks. McGill twice has been named the Colorado Golf Person of the Year — in 1994 and 2023.

"I always consider Colorado a huge part of my life," McGill, who currently lives in Dallas, said.

Plenty of past champions will be part of the field, including three of the past four winners. Denver's Becca Huffer (2013 and 2019), Savannah Vilaubi (2021) and Clariss Guce (2022) will tee off at Green Valley Ranch.

World long drive competitor and current LIV Golf announcer Troy Mullins is also set to be part of the field. Her drives at altitude could be a sight to see.

"It is exciting to watch our tournament launch women's golf careers," Laura said.

Laura has seen a lot in his time with the women's Colorado Open. He remembers Colorado native and LPGA star Jennifer Kupcho winning in 2020 when much of golf was shut down due to COVID-19 restrictions. He also remembers current LPGA player Yealimi Noh dominating in 2019 only to make a nine on the 18th hole and lose in the playoff to Huffer.

"The tournament is a great start for women's golf in Colorado," McGill said. "The women's game has room to grow. It could be bigger than people think."

Another honor for McDermott

University of Colorado sophomore Dylan McDermott was named to the Golf Coaches Association of America’s PING All-America honorable mention team Tuesday.

McDermott's season included first-team PING all-west region and first-team All-Pac-12 honors. He was also a two-time Pac-12 player of the week winner.

***

Local Links

U.S. Amateur at Cherry Hills will include junior experience

A specially curated "Junior Experience" will be a key weeklong attraction at Cherry Hills Country Club during the United States Amateur Championship Aug. 14-20.

The experience is for attendees and youth to learn about golf and the opportunities and doors it can open for young people. Kids will have a chance to chip, putt and swing in a golf simulator. There will also be activities in STEM and art that tie in with golf. Alongside the activities, kids will also be exposed to the scholarship opportunities through the Palmer Foundation and Evans Scholarship programs.

Free U.S. Amateur registration for kids ages 17 and under can be found here.

***

This week in golf

PGA

RBC CANADIAN OPEN

When: Thursday-Sunday

Site: Oakdale Golf & CC. - Toronto

Defending champ: Rory McIlroy

Purse: $9 million

TV: Thursday-Friday, 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 12:30-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3:30-5:30 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 12:30-4:30 p.m. (CBS)

LPGA

SHOPRITE LPGA CLASSIC

When: Friday-Sunday

Site: Seaview GC (Bay Course) - Galloway, N.J.

Defending champ: Brooke Henderson

Purse: $1.75 million

TV: Friday, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 3:30-5:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 12:30-3 p.m. (Golf Channel)

CHAMPIONS

AMERICAN FAMILY INSURANCE CHAMPIONSHIP

When: Friday-Sunday

Site: University Ridge GC - Madison, Wis.

Defending champ: Thongchai Jaidee

Purse: $2.4 million

TV: Friday 4:30-6:30 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Saturday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Sunday, 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay)

DP World

VOLVO CAR SCANDINAVIAN MIXED

When: Thursday-Sunday

Site: Ullna Golf & CC - Stockholm

Defending champ: Linn Grant

Purse: $2 million

TV: Thursday-Friday, 5-10 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 5:30-10 a.m (Golf Channel)

Korn Ferry Tour

BMW CHARITY PRO-AM

When: Thursday-Sunday

Site: Thornblade Club - Greer, S.C.

Defending champ: Robby Shelton

Sign Up For Free: Mile High 5 Your daily report on everything sports in Colorado - covering the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, and columns from Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Purse: $1 million

TV: Thursday, 10 a.m.-noon (Golf Channel); Friday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Saturday, 8:30-10:30 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Sunday, 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel)

***

Skins game

Odds to win RBC Canadian Open

Rory McIlroy +550

Tyrrel Hatton +1200

Cameron Young +1400

Matt Fitzpatrick +1600

Sam Burns +1600

—Odds from SuperBook Colorado

***

World Golf Rankings

Player, points

1. Scottie Scheffler, 11.49

2. Jon Rahm, 10.35

3. Rory McIlroy, 8.29

4. Patrick Cantlay, 7.25

5. Viktor Hovland 6.72

6. Xander Schauffele, 6.38

7. Max Homa, 5.52

8. Matt Fitzpatrick, 5.31

9. Cameron Smith, 5.19

10. Jordan Spieth, 5.01

Ryder Cup standings

United States

Captain: Zach Johnson

Player, points

1. Scottie Scheffler, 22,129.223

2. Brooks Koepka, 8,936.357

3. Max Homa, 7,551.285

4. Xander Schauffele, 7,455.552

5. Jordan Spieth, 7,299.796

6. Patrick Cantlay, 6,988.400

7. Cameron Young, 6,629.486

8. Sam Burns, 6,565.051

9. Colin Morikawa, 5,835.099

10. Wyndham Clark, 5,832.353

11. Justin Thomas, 5,821.875

12. Kurt Kitayama, 5,691.829

Note: The U.S. team will be made up from the top six eligible players in the points rankings with six captain's picks.

Europe

Captain: Luke Donald

European points

1. Jon Rahm, 2,910.53

2. Rory McIlroy, 2,354.2

3. Victor Perez, 1,427.58

4. Adrian Meronk, 1,422.47

5. Yannik Paul, 1,401.14

6. Adrian Otaegui, 1,346.8

World points

1. Jon Rahm, 337.57

2. Viktor Hovland, 242.39

3. Rory McIlroy, 206.39

4. Tyrell Hatton, 162.53

5. Matt Fitzpatrick, 137.53

6. Tommy Fleetwood, 92.35

Note: The European team will be made up from the top three eligible players from the European points list, the top three eligible players from the World Points list and six captain's picks.