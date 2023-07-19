There were times Gunner Wiebe thought he would never make it to this spot.

On July 2, the Colorado native and Kent Denver graduate reached a golf level that, not long ago, seemed impossible. He shot a final-round 66 to place second at The British Masters, a finish that qualified him for The Open Championship that begins Thursday at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England.

"The event wasn't a designated qualifier," Wiebe told The Denver Gazette from Scotland. "And as the day progressed my thoughts were certainly on winning the tournament and then it wasn't until after, when you kind of can take a step back and realize the possibility of it becoming reality."

Wiebe tees off at 8:54 a.m. Thursday with Kalle Samooja and Shubhankar Sharma.

But the chance to play on one of golf's biggest stages seemed unlikely about seven years ago when Wiebe suffered a serious arm injury that made him question if he wanted to continue playing the game he loved.

He suffered cuts on his hand and to the underside of his right arm when he walked through a sliding-glass door he didn’t realize was closed. He received 13 stitches and developed a staph infection. He couldn't swing a golf club for six weeks. Rehab was rough.

"I was convinced that was pretty much it," Wiebe said. "Rehab was tough, was intensive. And I knew I'd never be full strength again, physically."

Gunner's father Mark, who won twice on the PGA Tour and five times on the Champions Tour, including the 2013 Senior British Open, is proud of the way his son has battled through the hard times to get a chance to play at Royal Liverpool.

"That is what you shoot for in life — to come back from adversity," Mark told The Denver Gazette. "When you hear these great stories, it always involves adversity. It just proved his toughness."

There are plenty of connections between father and son when it comes to The Open Championship. Mark's win in the Senior British Open at the Royal Birkdale Golf Club was 10 years ago and gave him an exemption for the next Open, which was played at Royal Liverpool.

During that trip in 2014, which was also Mark's 500th tournament as a pro, he bought his son a caddie sack to keep his belongings. Gunner still uses it today and will have it on him this week in his favorite championship.

"You dream about playing majors when you're a kid, and it's probably taken me a bit longer than I would have wanted," Gunner said. "It's my favorite one. It's always been and always will be. It's hard to believe that only a couple years ago, I had a normal job."

Gunner has played in four PGA Tour events and several Korn Ferry events. But after the arm injury, his game never seemed right. In 2018, he decided to work at Foresters Financial Services and take a break from golf.

Gunner missed the game, so he got a job as an assistant pro at Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles in 2019. During that time as a club pro, Gunner won the 2020 National Car Rental Assistant PGA Professional Championship as well as both the 2019 and 2020 Southern California Assistant PGA Professional Championships.

He rediscovered the itch to play competitive golf. He fell short in 2021 and 2022 at the Korn Ferry Tour Q school before trying the DP World Q school, where he was able to advance with strong play over three days.

"My boss at the country club said, 'I don't want you to work here anymore. You are meant to be out there playing,'" Gunner said. "He provided me an opportunity to get back out there.

"My life was so different. I was happier. I had a great support system with my wife and her family and my family. And we were kind of getting ready to start a family. Outside the course I was quite a happier person."

With a strong mental state and game rounding back into form, Gunner has a chance to compete in his favorite tournament with his family and friends cheering him on in person.

"My dad's flying over," Gunner said. "I'll have him with me for the week. And hopefully we have another kind of lightning-in-a-bottle type of situation, and it'll be wonderful for all of us."

Two other golfers with Colorado connections will be playing at Royal Liverpool. U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark is in the field, as is former CU Buffs standout Yannik Paul.

This week in golf

ROYAL AND ANCIENT GOLF CLUB

THE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP

Course: Royal Liverpool GC - Hoylake, England

Purse: $16.5 million

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2 a.m.-1 p.m. (USA Network); Saturday, 3-5 (USA Network), 5 a.m.-1 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 2-5 a.m. (USA Network), 5 a.m.-Noon (NBC)

Defending champion: Cameron Smith

PGA TOUR AND EUROPEAN TOUR

BARRACUDA CHAMPIONSHIP

Course: Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) - Truckee, Calif.

Purse: $3.8 million

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Defending champ: Chez Reavie

LPGA TOUR

DOW GREAT LAKES BAY INVITATIONAL

Course: Midland CC. - Midland, Mich.

Purse: $2.7 million

Television: Wednesday, 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel); Thursday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (Golf Channel); Friday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 2-4 p.m. (CBS)

Defending champs: Jennifer Kupcho and Lizette Salas

KORN FERRY TOUR

PRICE CUTTER CHARITY CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Springfield, Missouri.

Course: Highland Springs CC. - Springfield, Missouri

Purse: $1 million

Television: None

Defending champ: David Kocher

Skins game

Odds to win The Open Championship

Scottie Scheffler +650

Rory McIlroy +750

Jon Rahm +1200

Brooks Koepka +1800

Cameron Smith +2000

Patrick Cantlay +2200

—Odds from SuperBook Colorado

World golf rankings

Player, points

1. Scottie Scheffler, 12.21

2. Rory McIlroy, 10.51

3. Jon Rahm, 9.89

4. Patrick Cantlay, 7.15

5. Viktor Hovland 6.41

6. Xander Schauffele, 6.18

7. Cameron Smith, 5.22

8. Max Homa, 5.20

9. Matt Fitzpatrick, 5.06

10. Wyndham Clark, 4.63

Ryder Cup standings

United States

Captain: Zach Johnson

Player, points

1. Scottie Scheffler, 25,559.485

2. Wyndham Clark, 13,239.950

3. Brooks Koepka, 9,362.608

4. Xander Schauffele, 8,390.134

5. Patrick Cantlay, 8,328.581

6. Max Homa, 7,801.879

7. Keegan Bradley, 7,422.341

8. Jordan Spieth, 7,299.796

9. Collin Morikawa, 7,116.813

10. Cameron Young, 7,074.283

11. Sam Burns, 6,832.803

12. Rickie Fowler, 6,709.841

Note: The U.S. team will be made up from the top six eligible players in the points rankings with six captain's picks.

Europe

Captain: Luke Donald

European points

1. Rory McIlroy, 3,838.5

2. Jon Rahm, 3,017.98

3. Robert MacIntyre, 1,732.77

4. Yannik Paul, 1,652.9

5. Adrian Meronk, 1555.71

6. Rasmus Hojgaard, 1,516.86

World points

1. Jon Rahm, 350.07

2. Rory McIlroy, 345.59

3. Viktor Hovland, 255.88

4. Tyrell Hatton, 189.01

5. Matt Fitzpatrick, 149.78

6. Tommy Fleetwood, 145.33

Note: The European team will be made up from the top three eligible players from the European points list, the top three eligible players from the World Points list and six captain's picks.