It was a memorable three days for the Colorado State-Pueblo golf programs.

The ThunderWolves took home the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference team titles on both the men's and women's sides. It was the third straight title for the men's team, while the women won their first title since 2019.

The women's team took over the tournament from the start as the ThunderWolves won by 35 shots at the Boulder Creek Golf Course in Nevada with Vista Peak Prep grad Kylie Severin and Zoey Rodriguez leading the charge by tying for medalist honors with a three-day score of 2-over 218.

"It was a great weekend," CSU-Pueblo director of golf Josh Koschke said. "It was a historic weekend with both of our programs winning."

Severin and Rodriguez became the fifth and sixth CSU-Pueblo women's golfers to win the individual title and the first since Orakorn Thirayatorn in 2019.

"I told my coach that winning it was one of my goals," Severin said. "And then I did and getting to share it with Zoey was incredible. I am so proud of her."

Rodriguez, who graduated from Pueblo South High School, shot 68 in the second round to help vault her up the leaderboard.

"Winning the individual title with Kylie was incredibly cool," Rodriguez said. "We decided the morning of the last round that it would be just us at the top of the leaderboard at the end of the day, and we certainly made it happen."

All five ThunderWolves finished in the top 25. Yoomin Archer tied for ninth after carding a 14-over par 230. Fellow freshman Freya Constable fired a 22-over par 238 for 23rd. Sophomore Anju Ogi, who is an Arvada West grad, finished in a tie for 25th.

"It's amazing to see what we achieved together in such a short amount of time," Rodriguez said. "It feels great to have won something we can all be proud of."

The men's team brought home its third straight RMAC title after a playoff with Colorado Christian. The ThunderWolves stormed back from six strokes behind to force the playoff. CSU-Pueblo won the playoff by one stroke.

"We were just steady all weekend," Koschke said. "The first two days were ideal conditions. The last day there were 25-30 mph winds that helped us because a lot of our players are from the (United Kingdom). We knew if we got some wind, we could make up shots."

Prairie View grad Jeffery Nelson tied for fourth place and paced the team with 12 birdies through three rounds. The sophomore fired a 67 in the opening round.

All five golfers finished in the top 20 of the tournament. Liam Duncan was eighth, Archie Wyatt took 11th, Matt Millar was 15th and Jaime Roberts finished in a tie for 18th.

Millar is from England while Duncan, Wyatt and Roberts are from Scotland.

"The weather here is ideal. UK kids love it," Koschke said.

Colorado Christian's Xavier Bighaus was the individual medalist on the men's side. The sophomore finished the tournament at 7-under and had one of the best rounds of the tournament with a 65 in Monday's second round.

Both the CSU-Pueblo men and women earn automatic bids into the Division II golf regionals that begin May 8 for women and May 11 for the men. Several other Colorado golfers could earn individual berths. The field will be announced on Friday.

"We are a golf school," Koschke said. "We attract great student-athletes. It was just fantastic to win."

"My family and friends are always watching the team when we're away from home, cheering us on," Rodriguez said. "I take great pride in representing the college, the town, and my family when I compete."

***

Local Links

DU women's golf heads to NCAA regionals

After winning their fourth straight Summit League, the DU Pioneers are off to NCAA regionals.

The Pios will play in the San Antonio Regional at TPC San Antonio from May 8-10.

Alyson Bean, Emma Bryant, Clara Gestsdottir, Anna Krekling and Anna Zanusso all qualified to compete in the regional.

Also, Colorado State's Sofia Torres will compete in the Westfield Regional as an individual.

***

This week in golf

PGA

MEXICO CHAMPIONSHIP AT VIDANTA

When: Thursday-Sunday

Site: Vidanta Vallarta

Defending champ: Jon Rahm

Purse: $7.7 million

TV: Thursday-Friday, 1:30-4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1-4 p.m. (CBS)

LPGA

JM EAGLE LA CHAMPIONSHIP

When: Thursday-Sunday

Site: Wilshire Country Club - Los Angeles

Defending champ: New tournament

Purse: $3 million

TV: Thursday-Friday, 4:30-7:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)

LIV

LIV GOLF-SINGAPORE

When: Friday-Sunday

Site: Sentosa GC (Serapong)

Defending champ: New tournament

Purse: $20 million

TV: Thursday, 8:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. (The CW App); Friday-Saturday, 8:30 p.m. -1:30 a.m. (The CW App); Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (CW-tape delay)

DP World

KOREA CHAMPIONSHIP

When: Wednesday-Saturday

Site: Jack Nicklaus GC -Incheon, South Korea

Defending champ: New tournament

Purse: $2 million

TV: Wednesday-Thursday, 10 p.m.-3 a.m. (Golf Channel); Friday-Saturday, 10 p.m.-2:30 a.m. (Golf Channel)

CHAMPIONS

INSPERITY INVITATIONAL

When: Friday-Sunday

Site: The Woodlands CC -- The Woodlands, Texas

Defending champ: Steven Alker

Purse: $2.7 million

TV: Friday, 10 a.m-1 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Korn Ferry

HOMETOWN LENDERS CHAMPIONSHIP

When: Thursday-Sunday

Site: The Ledges - Huntsville, Ala.

Defending champ: Harrison Endycott

Purse: $1 million

TV: None

***

Skins game

Odds to win Mexico Open at Vidanta

Jon Rahm +275

Tony Finau +850

Wyndham Clark +1800

Gary Woodland +2000

— Odds from SuperBook Colorado

***

World Golf Rankings

Player, points

1. Jon Rahm, 493.28

2. Scottie Scheffler, 532.12

3. Rory McIlroy, 382.64

4. Patrick Cantlay, 301.37

5. Xander Schauffele, 272.14

6. Matt Fitzpatrick, 288.81

7. Max Homa, 264.01

8. Cameron Smith, 222.65

9. Will Zalatoris, 214.06

10. Jordan Spieth, 238.31

Ryder Cup standings

United States

Captain: Zach Johnson

Player, points

1. Scottie Scheffler, 17,574.423

2. Max Homa, 6,736.710

3. Cameron Young, 6,584.886

4. Jordan Spieth, 6,392.092

5. Sam Burns, 5,902.294

6. Patrick Cantlay, 5,677.425

7. Collin Morikawa, 5,582.495

8. Will Zalatoris, 5,529.134

9. Justin Thomas, 5,422.250

10. Xander Schauffele, 4,529.727

11. Kurt Kitayama, 4,525.605

12. Chris Kirk, 3,814.127

Note: The U.S. team will be made up from the top six eligible players in the points rankings with six captain's picks.

Europe

Captain: Luke Donald

European points

1. Jon Rahm, 2,883.53

2. Rory McIlroy, 2,189.2

3. Yannik Paul, 1,345.14

4. Victor Perez, 1,286.02

5. Shane Lowery, 1,052.36

6. Alex Noren, 1,047.4

World points

1. Jon Rahm, 312.63

2. Rory McIlroy, 176.86

3. Matt Firzpatrick, 126.05

4. Viktor Hovland, 121.94

5. Tyrell Hatton, 71.0

6. Tommy Fleetwood, 71.36

Note: The European team will be made up from the top three eligible players from the European points List, the top three eligible players from the World Points List and six captain's picks.