On Wednesday morning, Connor Jones didn't have his mind on his 22nd birthday.

"My sister texted me this morning to wish me 'happy birthday,'" Jones said. "I was so focused, I forgot it was my birthday this morning."

The Colorado State fifth-year senior was getting prepared for his opening match at the U.S. Amateur against Vicente Marzilio at Cherry Hills. His focus and play were outstanding which led to a 4 and 3 win to advance to the Round of 32.

The Mountain Range High grad was just 1-up heading to the back nine after dropping the ninth hole. Jones rattled off three straight birdies to take control of the match.

"I hit the green in two on the par-5 11th and two putted," Jones, who was the No. 9 seed going into match play, said. "I then made a long putt on 12 to win that hole.

"Those were nice birthday presents."

Jones lost the next hole but rallied to win the 14th hole before putting the match away on the par-3 15th. The win will set up a match with Nick Dunlap on Thursday morning.

"That's something you only can do by learning through experience," Jones said of keeping the momentum against his opponent. "I am not trying to get too high or too low. I'm trying to focus on every shot. And give every shot all the attention."

Jones' career is decorated even before his success at the U.S. Amateur this week. Last season, he led the Rams in scoring average and was part of the All-Mountain West team. He finished third in the Auburn Regional and was also 68th at the NCAAs.

He played his freshman and sophomore years at the University of Denver and qualified for the U.S. Amateur in 2021 at Oakmont Country Club where he didn’t advance to match play.

His high-school career at Mountain Range was full of accolades. He was a state runner-up as a senior and was named all-state twice. His team was runner-up when he was a senior.

So, performing on the Colorado stage is nothing new for Jones.

"It's fun to have a bunch of people out here watching me that I know," Jones said. "And I get to stay in my own bed, so it's great."

Jones' next opponent, Dunlap, beat the No. 1 ranked amateur Gordon Sargent 2 and 1 in the Round of 64. Dunlap is an Alabama sophomore and missed the cut in this year's U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club, where Denver's Wyndham Clark took home the title.

"I'm going to have to play some good golf if I want to keep this going," Jones said.

On Thursday, the Round of 32 and 16 will be played at Cherry Hills with tee times starting 8 a.m. With temperatures set to be over 90 degrees, 36 holes will be a grind for the golfers.

"Going to be a really long day," Jones said. "It will be important to stay hydrated. And get lots of sleep tonight."

This week in golf

PGA TOUR

BMW CHAMPIONSHIP

Course: Olympia Fields CC (North), Olympia Fields, Ill.

Prize money: $20 million

Television: Thursday-Friday, noon-4 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1-4 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 10 a.m.-noon (Golf Channel), noon-4 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champ: Patrick Cantlay at Wilmington Country Club.

UNITED STATES GOLF ASSOCIATION

U.S. AMATEUR

Course: Cherry Hills CC

Television: Wednesday, 3-4 p.m. (Peacock), 4-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Thursday, 4-5 p.m. (Peacock), 5-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Friday, 3-4 p.m. (Peacock), 4-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-4 p.m. (NBC).

Previous winner: Sam Bennett.

EUROPEAN TOUR, LPGA TOUR AND LADIES EUROPEAN TOUR

ISPS HANDA WORLD INVITATIONAL

Courses: Galgorm Castle GC (Yardage: 7,151; Par: 70) and Castle Rock GC (Yardage: 7,200; Par: 72.)

Prize money: $1.5 million

Television: Thursday-Friday, 6-11 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 6:30-10:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 4-9:30 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champs: Ewen Ferguson and Maja Stark

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

SHAW CHARITY CLASSIC

Course: Canyon Meadows Golf & CC, Calgary, Alberta

Prize money: $2.4 million

Television: Friday, 2-4 p.m. (Peacock), 7-9 p.m. (Golf Channel-TD); Saturday-Sunday, 2-5 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champ: Jerry Kelly.

KORN FERRY TOUR

MAGNIT CHAMPIONSHIP

Course: Metedeconk National GC, Jackson Township, N.J.

Prize money: $1 million

Television: None.

Defending champ: new tournament.

Skins game

Odds to win BMW Championship

Rory McIlroy +650

Scottie Scheffler +700

Jon Rahm +900

Patrick Cantlay +1000

Xander Schauffele +1600

Viktor Hovland +1600

— Odds from SuperBook Colorado

World golf rankings

Player, points

1. Scottie Scheffler, 11.66

2. Rory McIlroy, 11.04

3. Jon Rahm, 9.93

4. Patrick Cantlay, 7.57

5. Viktor Hovland 6.35

6. Xander Schauffele, 6.13

7. Max Homa, 5.32

8. Brian Harman, 4.92

9. Cameron Smith, 4.84

10. Matt Fitzpatrick, 4.78

Ryder Cup standings

United States

Captain: Zach Johnson

Player, points

x-1. Scottie Scheffler, 25,857.735

x-2. Wyndham Clark, 13,406.920

3. Patrick Cantlay, 10,614.750

4. Brian Harman, 10,310.539

5. Brooks Koepka, 9,421.145

6. Max Homa, 8,848.764

7. Xander Schauffele, 8,830.269

8. Jordan Spieth, 8,066.332

9. Cameron Young, 7,795.308

10. Collin Morikawa, 7,503.480

11. Keegan Bradley, 7,486.474

12. Sam Burns, 7,002.703

Note: The U.S. team will be made up from the top six eligible players in the points rankings with six captain's picks.

Europe

Captain: Luke Donald

European points

x- 1. Rory McIlroy, 4,033.5

x - 2. Jon Rahm, 3,417.23

3. Robert MacIntyre, 1,743.57

4. Yannik Paul, 1,652.9

5. Adrian Meronk, 1,614.21

6. Tommy Fleetwood, 1,534.37

World points

1. Jon Rahm, 390.56

2. Rory McIlroy, 384.22

x-3. Viktor Hovland, 271.45

4. Tyrell Hatton, 197.16

5. Tommy Fleetwood, 177.96

6. Matt Fitzpatrick, 153.50

Note: The European team will be made up from the top three eligible players from the European points list, the top three eligible players from the World Points list and six captain's picks.

x- qualified for team