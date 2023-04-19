The combination of a perfect plot of land and some big names in golf will bring an exciting project to the eastern plains of Colorado.

On Tuesday, developers Michael and Chris Keiser announced a new Dream Golf project on over 2,000 acres located off Interstate 76. The site is about 50 miles from Denver and 42 miles from Denver International Airport.

"The moment I set foot on this land, I knew this was the place," Michael Keiser said in a press release. "The dunes are perfect — tall and rolling, with unlimited possibilities for great golf holes." Dream Golf has developed some of the best golf courses in North America. Pacific Dunes in Oregon was ranked No. 2 on Golf Digest's Top 100 public course ranking while Bandon Dunes, also in Oregon, was ranked No. 7. Sand Valley Golf Resort in Wisconsin has two courses ranked in the top 30. Cabot Cape Breton in Nova Scotia has two courses ranked in Golf Digest's Top 100 in the world rankings. "We are committed to making world-class golf courses available to all golfers," Tom Ferrell, who is vice president of marketing and communications for Dream Golf, told The Denver Gazette. "The original idea at Bandon Dunes was to build a true links course in the U.S. and see if it connected with a segment of golfers. It turns out that it really connected. Our courses are walking only. They are set in wonderful, unique locations." Rodeo Dunes, which will be in the town of Roggen in unincorporated Weld County, will consist of two 18-hole tracks — for now. One will be designed by Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw, the other by Jim Craig. This will be Craig's first solo project.

"Jim has spent 25 years in the field with Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw, learning, creating, bringing to life the designs of one of the greatest teams ever to build golf courses," Ferrell said. "But his involvement with golf goes all the way back to his childhood. He has a unique vision of the game and the people who play it. Jim believes that, above all else, golfers want to have fun and have stories to tell at the end of the day."

Craig was impressed with the site as soon as he saw it.

"I got out of my truck and was like 'oh, damn, that looks like No. 1,'" Craig said. "I am pointing my finger and saying that's No. 1 and I turn around and say that's No. 18."

Many Colorado golfers are familiar with Coore and Crenshaw's work. They designed Parker's Colorado Golf Club, which has hosted the 2010 Senior PGA Championship, the 2013 Solheim Cup and the 2019 U.S. Mid-Amateur. Coore and Crenshaw also designed Sand Hill Golf Club in Mullen, Neb., which was ranked No. 10 in Golf Digest's rankings of public and private courses.

The duo has designed courses for over 30 years.

"The Keisers have done it again. This is an exceptionally gifted site," Coore said. Construction is set to begin this summer with the plan to open in summer of 2025. Down the road, a par-3 course and putting course could be added as well as lodging, similar to other Dream Golf resorts. The sandy site will make construction easy, Ferrell said. "This is a light construction project, relatively speaking," he said. "The ground is so good, and our architects believe in laying courses on the ground rather than building them. Work will get started over the next couple of months, and we look forward to golf at Rodeo Dunes in 2025." Could two new golf courses developed by some of the more famous designers in the game draw more professional events to the state? "That’s not part of our thinking right now," Ferrell said. "We certainly believe in supporting championship golf — more on the amateur side than on the professional side. But our focus is on courses that are fun, engaging and interesting to play." For more infomation on Rodeo Dunes and Dream Golf, go to dreamgolf.com

***

Local Links

Eisenhower Golf Course set to host U.S. Girls Junior

The U.S. Girls Junior Championship will be played for the first time on a U.S. military base when the event tees off July 17-22 at Eisenhower Golf Course at the Air Force Academy.

The U.S. Girls’ Junior originally was scheduled to be played at Eisenhower in 2020. But due to the state's Covid-19 restrictions the championship was canceled for the only time in its history.

The 2023 tournament will be the fourth time the U.S. Girls’ Junior has been played in Colorado.

The winner will qualify for the 2024 U.S. Women’s Open and Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the 2023 and 2024 U.S. Women’s Amateur.

***

This week in golf

LPGA

The Chevron Championship

When: Thursday-Sunday

Site: The Club at Carlton Woods - The Woodlands, Texas

Defending champ: Jennifer Kupcho

Purse: $5.1 million

TV: Thursday-Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 4-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, Noon-1 p.m. (Peacock), 1-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-4 p.m. (NBC)

PGA

Zurich Classic of New Orleans

When: Thursday-Sunday

Site: TPC Louisiana - Avondale, La.

Defending champ: Patrick Cantlay / Xander Schauffele

Purse: $8.6 million

TV: Thursday-Friday, 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1-4 p.m. (CBS)

CHAMPIONS

Invited Celebrity Classic

When: Friday-Sunday

Site: Las Colinas Country Club - Irving, Texas

Defending champ: Scott Parel

Purse: $2 million

TV: 7-9 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Saturday-Sunday, 2-5 p.m. (Golf Channel)

LIV

LIV Golf Invitational Adelaide

When: Friday-Sunday

Site: The Grange Golf Club - Adelaide, Australia

Defending champ: New event

Purse: $25 million

TV: Thursday-Saturday, 8 p.m.-1 a.m. (The CW app); Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (The CW Network-tape delay)

DP World

ISPS Handa Championship

When: Thursday-Sunday

Site: PGM Ishioka GC - Omitama, Japan

Defending champ: Pablo Larrzabal

Purse: $2 million

TV: Wednesday-Thursday, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 9 p.m.-1:30 a.m. (Golf Channel)

Korn Ferry

LECOM Suncoast Classic

When: Thursday-Sunday

Site: Lakewood National GC (Commander Course) - Lakewood Ranch, Fla.

Defending champ: Byeong Hun An

TV: None

***

Skins game

Odds to win The Chevron Championship

Nelly Korda +900

Jin Young Ko +1000

Lydia Ko +1000

Atthaya Thitikul +1200

Georiga Hall +1800

Lilia Vu +2000

Jennifer Kupcho +6000

Odds to win Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Schauffele/Cantlay +325

Morikawa/Homa +900

Im/Mitchell +1200

SW Kim/T Kim +1400

Burns/Horschel +1600

— Odds from SuperBook Colorado

***

World Golf Rankings

Player, points

1. Jon Rahm, 499.69

2. Scottie Scheffler, 538.32

3. Rory McIlroy, 389.07

4. Patrick Cantlay, 306.55

5. Xander Schauffele, 276.59

6. Cameron Smith, 227.57

7. Max Homa, 266.96

8. Matt Fitzpatrick, 293.01

9. Jordan Spieth, 241.78

10. Will Zalatoris, 217.37

Ryder Cup standings

United States

Captain: Zach Johnson

Player, points

1. Scottie Scheffler, 17,574.423

2. Max Homa, 6,736.710

3. Cameron Young, 6,584.886

4. Jordan Spieth, 6,392.092

5. Sam Burns, 5,902.294

6. Patrick Cantlay, 5,677.425

7. Collin Morikawa, 5,582.495

8. Will Zalatoris, 5,529.134

9. Justin Thomas, 5,422.250

10. Xander Schauffele, 4,529.727

11. Kurt Kitayama, 4,525.605

12. Chris Kirk, 3,814.127

Note: The U.S. team will be made up from the top six eligible players in the points rankings with six captain's picks.

Europe

Captain: Luke Donald

European points

1. Jon Rahm, 2,883.53

2. Rory McIlroy, 2,189.2

3. Victor Perez, 1,286.02

4. Yannik Paul, 1,269.97

5. Shane Lowery, 1,052.36

6. Alex Noren, 1047.4

World points

1. Jon Rahm, 312.63

2. Rory McIlroy, 176.86

3. Matt Firzpatrick, 126.05

4. Viktor Hovland, 121.94

5. Tyrell Hatton, 71.0

6. Tommy Fleetwood, 71.36

Note: The European team will be made up from the top three eligible players from the European points List, the top three eligible players from the World Points List and six captain's picks.