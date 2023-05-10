Wyndham Clark doesn't often show his emotions on the golf course. He is calm and even-keeled.

But Sunday was different for the Denver native.

"I have dreamt about this forever and it has been five long years where I have come up short," Clark told The Denver Gazette on Wednesday. "It all hit me at once."

The emotions were real for Clark as he won his first PGA Tour title on Sunday at the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Golf Course in Charlotte, N.C. The Valor Christian High also had the memory of his mom, Lise Clark, while making his final putt on 18. His mom, who died of breast cancer in 2013, was a driving force in his golf career.

"It was something I was thinking about, and I wished she could have been there," Clark said.

Clark, whose close calls include 14 top-10 finishes on the Tour, had four rounds in the 60s in his win. Saturday, he fired 63 without a bogey. He has six top-10s this season and has moved up to sixth in the FedEx Cup standings as well as 31st in the World Golf Rankings.

No. 5-ranked Xander Schauffele took the lead early in the final round at the Wells Fargo when Clark made bogey on the first hole. But Clark took command on the back nine with four birdies in his four-shot victory. The 29-year-old was calm and cool Thursday to Sunday.

"I was in control all week," Clark said. "That helped propel me to the win where in years past that poor start would have bothered me.

"I feel like every part of my game was very sharp."

Clark ranks 15th on the PGA Tour in strokes gained at 1.261. He also ranks ninth in driving distance (312.7 yards) and has made the most birdies on tour this season (280).

The last time a Colorado-born player won on the PGA Tour was Jonathan Kaye in 2004 when he took home the FBR Open in Scottsdale, Ariz., which is now the Waste Management Open. Kaye also won the Buick Classic in 2003. Kaye was born in Denver before going to high school in Phoenix. Then he returned to star at the University of Colorado.

"It is pretty humbling to be a Colorado kid playing against the best in the world," Clark said. "Making it to the highest level being from Colorado is hard with the altitude and weather."

His success is not a surprise. Clark has won at every level of his career, starting with two high school state titles in 2009 and 2011 at Valor Christian. His time at Valor was an unprecedented one as the football team was also winning titles with star athlete Christian McCaffery, who has gone on to star in the NFL. Janine Beckie was also in Clark's graduating class. Beckie was part of the Canadian soccer team that won a gold medal in the 2020 Olympics.

"Every sport was really excelling at that time," Clark said. "The football team was winning championships. Golf was winning championships. Women's soccer was winning championships. Our sports at that time were at the peak."

Clark also won the Pac-12 championship while at Oregon in 2017. The tournament was played at the Boulder Country Club, and he was the Ducks' first outright winner since 1978. Successful current pros Colin Morikawa and Yannik Paul were part of the field.

Clark turned pro later that year. In 2018, he played on the Web.com Tour, now the Korn Ferry Tour and finished 16th on the money list, which resulted in a promotion to the PGA Tour.

With his win in North Carolina, Clark is now set to turn his attention to the PGA Championship May 18-21 at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, N.Y. Clark played in the PGA in 2020 and 2021, his best finish being a tie for 75th. He missed the cut at the last two U.S. Opens and finished tied for 76th at last year's Open Championships.

The 2024 Masters will be Clark's first chance to compete at Augusta.

"I know the golf course (Oak Hill) is a big boy golf course," he said. "My game translates to Oak Hill and when I am playing good, my game translates to any course."

***

Local Links

Four more golfers with Colorado connections advance at U.S. Open qualifying

Zahkai Brown, Jackson Solem, Jacob Lestishen and Dylan McDermott are headed to the next round of U.S. Open qualifying after strong showings at Broadlands Golf Course in Broomfield on Tuesday.

Brown, a Pomona High grad, and CU Buffs sophomore McDermott fired 67s to tie for second place. Littleton native Jacob Letishen and Silver Creek High grad Solem had 68s.

Local U.S. Open qualifying continues on Thursday at Walnut Creek in Westminster.

***

This week in golf

PGA

AT&T BYRON NELSON

When: Thursday-Sunday

Site: TPC Craig Ranch - McKinley, Texas

Defending champ: K.H. Lee

Purse: $9.5 million

TV: Thursday-Friday, 2-5 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1-4 p.m. (CBS).

LPGA

COGNIZANT FOUNDERS CUP

When: Thursday-Sunday

Site: Upper Montclair CC - Clifton, N.J.

Defending champ: Minjee Lee

Purse: $3 million

TV: Thursday-Friday, 8:30-11 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel)

LIV

LIV GOLF-TULSA

When: Friday-Sunday

Site: Cedar Ridge CC - Broken Arrow, Okla.

Defending champ: New event

Purse: $20 million

TV: Friday 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (CW app); Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (The CW Network).

CHAMPIONS

REGIONS TRADITION

When: Friday-Sunday

Site: Greystone Golf & CC. - Birmingham, Ala.

Defending champ: Steve Stricker

Purse: $2.5 million

TV: Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel).

DP World

SOUDAL OPEN

When: Thursday-Sunday

Site: Rinkven International GC - Antwerp, Belgium

Defending champ: Sam Horsfield

Purse: $2 million

TV: Thursday-Friday, 5-8 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 5:30-10 a.m. (Golf Channel).

***

Skins game

Odds to win Wells Fargo Championship

Scottie Scheffler +375

Tyrrell Hatton +1400

Jason Day +1600

Tom Kim +1600

—Odds from SuperBook Colorado

***

World Golf Rankings

Player, points

1. Jon Rahm, 10.5989

2. Scottie Scheffler, 10.3544

3. Rory McIlroy, 8.2372

4. Patrick Cantlay, 7.3749

5. Xander Schauffele, 6.5504

6. Max Homa, 5.6531

7. Matt Fitzpatrick, 5.4454

8. Cameron Smith, 5.3249

9. Will Zalatoris, 5.0432

10. Jordan Spieth, 4.9230

Ryder Cup standings

United States

Captain: Zach Johnson

Player, points

1. Scottie Scheffler, 17,574.423

2. Max Homa, 7,261.710

3. Xander Schauffele, 6,970.952

4. Cameron Young, 6,629.486

5. Jordan Spieth, 6,392.092

6. Patrick Cantlay, 6,173.650

7. Sam Burns, 5,995.926

8. Justin Thomas, 5,777.250

9. Colin Morikawa, 5,582.495

10. Will Zalatoris, 5,529.134

11. Wyndham Clark, 5,422.353

12. Kurt Kitayama, 4,561.725

Note: The U.S. team will be made up from the top six eligible players in the points rankings with six captain's picks.

Europe

Captain: Luke Donald

European points

1. Jon Rahm, 2,883.53

2. Rory McIlroy, 2,189.2

3. Yannik Paul, 1,389.14

4. Victor Perez, 1,330.38

5. Adrian Meronk, 1,297.57

6. Jorge Campillo, 1,125.33

World points

1. Jon Rahm, 330.5

2. Rory McIlroy, 178.39

3. Tyrell Hatton, 139.19

4. Matt Firzpatrick, 128.47

5. Viktor Hovland, 123.88

6. Tommy Fleetwood, 85.35

Note: The European team will be made up from the top three eligible players from the European points List, the top three eligible players from the World Points List and six captain's picks.