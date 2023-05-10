Wyndham Clark doesn't often show his emotions on the golf course. He is calm and even-keeled.
But Sunday was different for the Denver native.
"I have dreamt about this forever and it has been five long years where I have come up short," Clark told The Denver Gazette on Wednesday. "It all hit me at once."
The emotions were real for Clark as he won his first PGA Tour title on Sunday at the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Golf Course in Charlotte, N.C. The Valor Christian High also had the memory of his mom, Lise Clark, while making his final putt on 18. His mom, who died of breast cancer in 2013, was a driving force in his golf career.
"It was something I was thinking about, and I wished she could have been there," Clark said.
Clark, whose close calls include 14 top-10 finishes on the Tour, had four rounds in the 60s in his win. Saturday, he fired 63 without a bogey. He has six top-10s this season and has moved up to sixth in the FedEx Cup standings as well as 31st in the World Golf Rankings.
No. 5-ranked Xander Schauffele took the lead early in the final round at the Wells Fargo when Clark made bogey on the first hole. But Clark took command on the back nine with four birdies in his four-shot victory. The 29-year-old was calm and cool Thursday to Sunday.
"I was in control all week," Clark said. "That helped propel me to the win where in years past that poor start would have bothered me.
"I feel like every part of my game was very sharp."
Clark ranks 15th on the PGA Tour in strokes gained at 1.261. He also ranks ninth in driving distance (312.7 yards) and has made the most birdies on tour this season (280).
The last time a Colorado-born player won on the PGA Tour was Jonathan Kaye in 2004 when he took home the FBR Open in Scottsdale, Ariz., which is now the Waste Management Open. Kaye also won the Buick Classic in 2003. Kaye was born in Denver before going to high school in Phoenix. Then he returned to star at the University of Colorado.
"It is pretty humbling to be a Colorado kid playing against the best in the world," Clark said. "Making it to the highest level being from Colorado is hard with the altitude and weather."
His success is not a surprise. Clark has won at every level of his career, starting with two high school state titles in 2009 and 2011 at Valor Christian. His time at Valor was an unprecedented one as the football team was also winning titles with star athlete Christian McCaffery, who has gone on to star in the NFL. Janine Beckie was also in Clark's graduating class. Beckie was part of the Canadian soccer team that won a gold medal in the 2020 Olympics.
"Every sport was really excelling at that time," Clark said. "The football team was winning championships. Golf was winning championships. Women's soccer was winning championships. Our sports at that time were at the peak."
Clark also won the Pac-12 championship while at Oregon in 2017. The tournament was played at the Boulder Country Club, and he was the Ducks' first outright winner since 1978. Successful current pros Colin Morikawa and Yannik Paul were part of the field.
Clark turned pro later that year. In 2018, he played on the Web.com Tour, now the Korn Ferry Tour and finished 16th on the money list, which resulted in a promotion to the PGA Tour.
With his win in North Carolina, Clark is now set to turn his attention to the PGA Championship May 18-21 at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, N.Y. Clark played in the PGA in 2020 and 2021, his best finish being a tie for 75th. He missed the cut at the last two U.S. Opens and finished tied for 76th at last year's Open Championships.
The 2024 Masters will be Clark's first chance to compete at Augusta.
"I know the golf course (Oak Hill) is a big boy golf course," he said. "My game translates to Oak Hill and when I am playing good, my game translates to any course."
Local Links
Four more golfers with Colorado connections advance at U.S. Open qualifying
Zahkai Brown, Jackson Solem, Jacob Lestishen and Dylan McDermott are headed to the next round of U.S. Open qualifying after strong showings at Broadlands Golf Course in Broomfield on Tuesday.
Brown, a Pomona High grad, and CU Buffs sophomore McDermott fired 67s to tie for second place. Littleton native Jacob Letishen and Silver Creek High grad Solem had 68s.
Local U.S. Open qualifying continues on Thursday at Walnut Creek in Westminster.
This week in golf
PGA
AT&T BYRON NELSON
When: Thursday-Sunday
Site: TPC Craig Ranch - McKinley, Texas
Defending champ: K.H. Lee
Purse: $9.5 million
TV: Thursday-Friday, 2-5 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1-4 p.m. (CBS).
LPGA
COGNIZANT FOUNDERS CUP
When: Thursday-Sunday
Site: Upper Montclair CC - Clifton, N.J.
Defending champ: Minjee Lee
Purse: $3 million
TV: Thursday-Friday, 8:30-11 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel)
LIV
LIV GOLF-TULSA
When: Friday-Sunday
Site: Cedar Ridge CC - Broken Arrow, Okla.
Defending champ: New event
Purse: $20 million
TV: Friday 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (CW app); Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (The CW Network).
CHAMPIONS
REGIONS TRADITION
When: Friday-Sunday
Site: Greystone Golf & CC. - Birmingham, Ala.
Defending champ: Steve Stricker
Purse: $2.5 million
TV: Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel).
DP World
SOUDAL OPEN
When: Thursday-Sunday
Site: Rinkven International GC - Antwerp, Belgium
Defending champ: Sam Horsfield
Purse: $2 million
TV: Thursday-Friday, 5-8 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 5:30-10 a.m. (Golf Channel).
Skins game
Odds to win Wells Fargo Championship
Scottie Scheffler +375
Tyrrell Hatton +1400
Jason Day +1600
Tom Kim +1600
—Odds from SuperBook Colorado
World Golf Rankings
Player, points
1. Jon Rahm, 10.5989
2. Scottie Scheffler, 10.3544
3. Rory McIlroy, 8.2372
4. Patrick Cantlay, 7.3749
5. Xander Schauffele, 6.5504
6. Max Homa, 5.6531
7. Matt Fitzpatrick, 5.4454
8. Cameron Smith, 5.3249
9. Will Zalatoris, 5.0432
10. Jordan Spieth, 4.9230
Ryder Cup standings
United States
Captain: Zach Johnson
Player, points
1. Scottie Scheffler, 17,574.423
2. Max Homa, 7,261.710
3. Xander Schauffele, 6,970.952
4. Cameron Young, 6,629.486
5. Jordan Spieth, 6,392.092
6. Patrick Cantlay, 6,173.650
7. Sam Burns, 5,995.926
8. Justin Thomas, 5,777.250
9. Colin Morikawa, 5,582.495
10. Will Zalatoris, 5,529.134
11. Wyndham Clark, 5,422.353
12. Kurt Kitayama, 4,561.725
Note: The U.S. team will be made up from the top six eligible players in the points rankings with six captain's picks.
Europe
Captain: Luke Donald
European points
1. Jon Rahm, 2,883.53
2. Rory McIlroy, 2,189.2
3. Yannik Paul, 1,389.14
4. Victor Perez, 1,330.38
5. Adrian Meronk, 1,297.57
6. Jorge Campillo, 1,125.33
World points
1. Jon Rahm, 330.5
2. Rory McIlroy, 178.39
3. Tyrell Hatton, 139.19
4. Matt Firzpatrick, 128.47
5. Viktor Hovland, 123.88
6. Tommy Fleetwood, 85.35
Note: The European team will be made up from the top three eligible players from the European points List, the top three eligible players from the World Points List and six captain's picks.