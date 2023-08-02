Cherry Hills Country Club was built for these moments.

"In 1922, the founders of this club aspired to host major championships," said Jim Hillary, the championship chair for the United States Amateur. "The dream was fulfilled in 1938 when Cherry Hills hosted the first U.S. Open in the western United States."

The club has hosted seven USGA events, three U.S. Opens, one U.S. Women’s Open and two PGA Championships. The club also hosted the 2014 BMW Championship.

Cherry Hills will host the 2023 U.S. Amateur starting Aug. 14.

Here is a look back at some memorable moments in the history of the club:

1938 U.S. Open

Cherry Hills become the first club west of Minneapolis to host a U.S. Open. The 42nd U.S. Open took place June 9-11 and was won by defending champion Ralph Guldahl. He took control of the tournament with a final-round 69 and won by six strokes.

In the second round, Ray Ainsley set a dubious record by scoring a 19 on the par-4 16th hole.

1941 PGA Championship

In 1941, the PGA Championship was a match-play event and, due to World War II, the final full-field PGA Championship until 1946. Sam Snead, Byron Nelson, Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan and 1938 U.S. Open champ Ralph Guldahl were part of the field.

But Vic Ghezzi took the title but beating Nelson in the finals, a match that went 38 holes. It was the only major title of Ghezzi's career. Nelson defeated Guldahl, Hogan, and Sarazen on consecutive days to reach the final.

1960 U.S. Open

Arnold Palmer won his only U.S. Open title with the biggest comeback in the tournament’s history. Palmer trailed by seven strokes heading into the final round but rallied with 65 to take the top spot.

Finishing second that year was a 20-year-old amateur by the name of Jack Nicklaus. Ben Hogan was tied for the lead on the 71st hole of the tournament but made triple bogey to finish in a tie for ninth.

Palmer never won another U.S. Open but finished second four times. He famously drove the green on the par-4 first hole during the tournament.

1978 U.S. Open

Andy North won his first U.S. Open as Cherry Hills proved to be a demanding test for golf’s best. No player shot a score lower than 68, and North won with a score over par.

North won the tournament with his putter as he had 114 putts over 72 holes. North only won three times on the PGA Tour with two of the victories being U.S. Opens.

CU Buffs golf legend Hale Irwin led after the first round but faltered on the weekend and finished in a tie for fourth place.

1985 PGA Championship

The PGA Championship returned to Cherry Hills after a 44-year hiatus. This was also the final men's major championship hosted in the Mountain time zone.

Hubert Green edged defending champion Lee Trevino to take home the title. It was Green’s 19th and final PGA Tour win.

1990 U.S. Amateur

A lefty by the name of Phil Mickelson continued his stellar amateur career with a win at Cherry Hills in 1990. Mickelson, who was a three-time NCAA champ, become one of two players to win the U.S. Amateur and an NCAA title in the same season. Nickalus was the other in 1961.

Mickelson wowed the crowd as he fell behind in all his matches before coming back to win. He hit a famous flop shot on the 21st hole of the final that became legendary.

He was the first left-handed player to win the U.S. Amateur. Mickelson has won 45 events, including six majors, in his PGA Tour career.

1993 U.S. Senior Open

Nicklaus had missed his chances for a big win at Cherry Hills in the past but came through in 1993 by winning the U.S. Senior Open. He fell short in the 1960 and 1978 U.S. Opens as well as the 1985 PGA Championship.

The golf legend used his trusty 1-iron to hold off Tom Weiskopf by one stroke. He needed a par on the 18th hole to preserve the win and Nicklaus played the hole perfectly. He used his 1-iron off the tee to keep the ball in play, hit his approach to the center of the green and two-putted for the win.

2005 U.S. Women’s Open

The only women’s major to be held at Cherry Hills didn’t lack drama.

Birdie Kim holed her bunker shot on the 18th hole to take the lead with Morgan Pressel, who was tied for the lead before the shot, watching from the fairway. Pressel finished second after finishing with a bogey.

Pressel, who was 17, with 15-year-old Michelle Wie and Karen Stupples going into the final round. Kim started the day shot back.

Lauren Ochoa led the tournament by one stroke going into her final hole of the day before making a quadruple-bogey to finish fourth.

2012 U.S. Amateur

A loaded field was not the story as two underdogs battled it out in the finals at Cherry Hills.

Steven Fox beat Michael Weaver in 37 holes to take home the title. Fox survived a 17-man playoff to get the final spot in match play. Fox played college golf at Tennessee-Chattanooga while Weaver starred at the University of California.

The 2012 field was one of the best in golf and included Justin Thomas (who Weaver beat in the semifinals), Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau, Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa, Daniel Berger, Talor Gooch, Mackenzie Hughes, Trey Mullinax, Sepp Straka, Corey Conners and Aaron Wise.

That group has compiled 70 PGA Tour wins and seven major championships.

2014 BMW Championship

The PGA Tour and FedEx Playoffs arrived at Cherry Hills in 2014, and the leaderboard didn't disappoint.

Billy Horschel won the title at 14-under. Bubba Watson, Rickie Fowler, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Sergio Garcia and Adam Scott were all in the top 10.

Horschel went on to win the FedEx title that season. The PGA Tour has not had a tournament back in Colorado since 2014.

Purse: $20 million

