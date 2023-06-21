Denver native Wyndham Clark's stardom on the PGA Tour is on the rise.

Since September, Clark has been a leaderboard fixture. Over the past six weeks he claimed his first two wins on the PGA Tour — at the Wells Fargo Championship in May and last week's U.S. Open, his first major title.

Here is a look at some of the numbers associated with his professional success:

13th

Clark's spot in the latest World Golf Rankings. During last year's U.S. Open, he was ranked 241st in the WGR.

$7,610,000

Clark's earnings since winning the Wells Fargo in May. He made $2,482,979 this season before winning in North Carolina. He has moved up to third on the PGA money list.

4th

With two wins and seven top 10s this season, Clark has put himself in a strong position in the FedEx Cup standings.

19

The Valor Christian graduate ranked second in number of birdies during the U.S. Open. Scoring at Los Angeles Country Club was low for a U.S. Open, and Clark took advantage of his chances. His birdie total tied Cameron Smith and Xander Schauffele. Rickie Fowler led the field with 23.

2nd

Clark now has a good chance to represent his country in the Ryder Cup when the U.S. takes on Europe in Rome later this year. His recent success has vaulted him up the standings.

3

He became the third U.S. Open champion with Colorado ties. Hale Irwin won the title three times (1974, 1979, 1990) while Steve Jones won in 1996. Clark is the only one to be born in Colorado.

+8000

Clark's betting odds to win the U.S. Open at the beginning of the week. Even though he was tied for the lead going into the final round, he was still not the betting favorite.

1, 3

The World Golf Rankings of Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy. Clark's two closest competitors on Sunday at Los Angeles Country Club. Clark beat McIlroy by one and Scheffler by three.

75th

Clark's best finish in a major championship before his breakthrough win Sunday. He missed the cut in this season's PGA Championship at Oak Hill.

19 of 22

Clark's consistency this season has been remarkable. He has only missed three cuts in 22 events. He has only missed one cut since October.

“Colorado is on a heater right now,” Clark said in ESPN interview. He’s rooting for #Broncos get back on track. Good stuff #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/dcgJnvEqpF — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) June 19, 2023

4

Clark's win is part of a strong run in Colorado sports. Last year the Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup and the Colorado Mammoth took home the NLL title. The week before Clark's win, the Denver Nuggets won the NBA title.

***

Erie's Logan Hale qualifies for U.S. Girls' Junior

Class 4A state champion Logan Hale will compete with some of the world's best young players at Eisenhower Golf Club on July 17-22.

Hale, who plays for Erie High, qualfied for the U.S. Girls' Junior by earning medalist honors on Tuesday at Country Club of Colorado, where she shot the only under-par round.

Hale also had a respectable showing at the Colorado Women's Open with a 39th-place finish.

Nosewicz becomes oldest winner of CGA Match Play since 1987

Eight years after capturing his first CGA Match Play title, 39-year old Nick Nosewicz did it again last week at Columbine Country Club.

He became the oldest winner of the CGA Match Play since Colorado Golf Hall of Famer Gary Longfellow claimed the 1987 title at age 45.

Nosewicz, a co-owner of "Lenny’s Golf," rallied from two down after the first 18 holes to post a 2-and-1 victory over TJ Shehee of Boulder Country Club.

***

This week in golf

PGA

TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP

When: Thursday-Sunday

Site: TPC River Highlands-Cromwell, Conn.

Defending champ: Xander Schauffele

Purse: $20 million

TV: Thursday-Friday, 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1-4 p.m. (CBS)

LPGA

KPMG WOMEN'S PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

When: Thursday-Sunday

Site: Baltusrol GC - Springfield N.J.

Defending champ: In Gee Chun

Purse: $9 million

TV: Thursday-Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-5 p.m. (Peacock); Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (Peacock), 1-4 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 9 a.m.-noon (Peacock), Noon-4 p.m. (NBC)

CHAMPIONS

DICK'S SPORTING GOODS OPEN

When: Friday-Sunday

Site: En-Joie GC - Endicott, N.Y.

Defending champ: Padraig Harrington

Purse: $2.1 million

TV: Friday, 5-7 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Saturday-Sunday, 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel)

DP World

BMW INTERNATIONAL OPEN

When: Thursday-Sunday

Site: Golfclub Muchen Eichenried. - Munich

Defending champ: Haotong Li

Purse: $2 million

TV: Thursday-Friday, 4:30-8 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 5:30 a.m.-10 a.m. (Golf Channel)

Korn Ferry Tour

COMPLIANCE SOLUTIONS CHAMPIONSHIP

When: Thursday-Sunday

Site: Jimmie Austin OU GC - Norman, Okla.

Defending champ: New event

Purse: $1 million

TV: None

***

Skins game

Odds to win Travelers Championship

Scottie Scheffler +600

Jon Rahm +1100

Patrick Cantlay +1100

Rory McIlroy +1200

Xander Schauffele +1400

Viktor Hovland +1800

—Odds from SuperBook Colorado

***

World Golf Rankings

Player, points

1. Scottie Scheffler, 11.93

2. Jon Rahm, 10.03

3. Rory McIlroy, 9.25

4. Patrick Cantlay, 7.22

5. Viktor Hovland 6.68

6. Xander Schauffele, 6.45

7. Cameron Smith, 5.70

8. Matt Fitzpatrick, 5.35

9. Max Homa, 5.35

10. Jordan Spieth, 4.86

Ryder Cup standings

United States

Captain: Zach Johnson

Player, points

1. Scottie Scheffler, 24,249.368

2. Wyndham Clark, 13,032.353

3. Brooks Koepka, 9,362.608

4. Xander Schauffele, 8,108.079

5. Max Homa, 7,551.285

6. Patrick Cantlay, 7,486.914

7. Jordan Spieth, 7,299.796

8. Cameron Young, 6,811.648

9. Sam Burns, 6,727.053

10. Colin Morikawa, 6,333.613

11. Justin Thomas, 5,821.875

12. Kurt Kitayama, 5,691.829

Note: The U.S. team will be made up from the top six eligible players in the points rankings with six captain's picks.

Europe

Captain: Luke Donald

European points

1. Jon Rahm, 3,017.98

2. Rory McIlroy, 3,003.5

3. Yannik Paul, 1,547.89

4. Victor Perez, 1,427.58

5. Adrian Meronk, 1,404.77

6. Adrian Otaegui, 1,346.58

World points

1. Jon Rahm, 350.07

2. Rory McIlroy, 271.52

3. Viktor Hovland, 249.89

4. Tyrell Hatton, 178.67

5. Matt Fitzpatrick, 148.04

6. Tommy Fleetwood, 135.0

Note: The European team will be made up from the top three eligible players from the European points list, the top three eligible players from the World Points list and six captain's picks.