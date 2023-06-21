Denver native Wyndham Clark's stardom on the PGA Tour is on the rise.
Since September, Clark has been a leaderboard fixture. Over the past six weeks he claimed his first two wins on the PGA Tour — at the Wells Fargo Championship in May and last week's U.S. Open, his first major title.
Here is a look at some of the numbers associated with his professional success:
Wyndham Clark doesn't often show his emotions on the golf course. He is calm and even-keeled.
13th
Clark's spot in the latest World Golf Rankings. During last year's U.S. Open, he was ranked 241st in the WGR.
$7,610,000
Clark's earnings since winning the Wells Fargo in May. He made $2,482,979 this season before winning in North Carolina. He has moved up to third on the PGA money list.
4th
With two wins and seven top 10s this season, Clark has put himself in a strong position in the FedEx Cup standings.
19
The Valor Christian graduate ranked second in number of birdies during the U.S. Open. Scoring at Los Angeles Country Club was low for a U.S. Open, and Clark took advantage of his chances. His birdie total tied Cameron Smith and Xander Schauffele. Rickie Fowler led the field with 23.
2nd
Clark now has a good chance to represent his country in the Ryder Cup when the U.S. takes on Europe in Rome later this year. His recent success has vaulted him up the standings.
3
He became the third U.S. Open champion with Colorado ties. Hale Irwin won the title three times (1974, 1979, 1990) while Steve Jones won in 1996. Clark is the only one to be born in Colorado.
+8000
Clark's betting odds to win the U.S. Open at the beginning of the week. Even though he was tied for the lead going into the final round, he was still not the betting favorite.
1, 3
The World Golf Rankings of Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy. Clark's two closest competitors on Sunday at Los Angeles Country Club. Clark beat McIlroy by one and Scheffler by three.
75th
Clark's best finish in a major championship before his breakthrough win Sunday. He missed the cut in this season's PGA Championship at Oak Hill.
19 of 22
Clark's consistency this season has been remarkable. He has only missed three cuts in 22 events. He has only missed one cut since October.
“Colorado is on a heater right now,” Clark said in ESPN interview. He’s rooting for #Broncos get back on track. Good stuff #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/dcgJnvEqpF— Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) June 19, 2023
4
Clark's win is part of a strong run in Colorado sports. Last year the Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup and the Colorado Mammoth took home the NLL title. The week before Clark's win, the Denver Nuggets won the NBA title.
***
Erie's Logan Hale qualifies for U.S. Girls' Junior
Class 4A state champion Logan Hale will compete with some of the world's best young players at Eisenhower Golf Club on July 17-22.
Hale, who plays for Erie High, qualfied for the U.S. Girls' Junior by earning medalist honors on Tuesday at Country Club of Colorado, where she shot the only under-par round.
Hale also had a respectable showing at the Colorado Women's Open with a 39th-place finish.
Nosewicz becomes oldest winner of CGA Match Play since 1987
Eight years after capturing his first CGA Match Play title, 39-year old Nick Nosewicz did it again last week at Columbine Country Club.
He became the oldest winner of the CGA Match Play since Colorado Golf Hall of Famer Gary Longfellow claimed the 1987 title at age 45.
Nosewicz, a co-owner of "Lenny’s Golf," rallied from two down after the first 18 holes to post a 2-and-1 victory over TJ Shehee of Boulder Country Club.
***
This week in golf
PGA
TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP
When: Thursday-Sunday
Site: TPC River Highlands-Cromwell, Conn.
Defending champ: Xander Schauffele
Purse: $20 million
TV: Thursday-Friday, 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. (Golf Channel), 1-4 p.m. (CBS)
LPGA
KPMG WOMEN'S PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
When: Thursday-Sunday
Site: Baltusrol GC - Springfield N.J.
Defending champ: In Gee Chun
Purse: $9 million
TV: Thursday-Friday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-5 p.m. (Peacock); Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (Peacock), 1-4 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 9 a.m.-noon (Peacock), Noon-4 p.m. (NBC)
CHAMPIONS
DICK'S SPORTING GOODS OPEN
When: Friday-Sunday
Site: En-Joie GC - Endicott, N.Y.
Defending champ: Padraig Harrington
Purse: $2.1 million
TV: Friday, 5-7 p.m. (Golf Channel-tape delay); Saturday-Sunday, 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel)
DP World
BMW INTERNATIONAL OPEN
When: Thursday-Sunday
Site: Golfclub Muchen Eichenried. - Munich
Defending champ: Haotong Li
Purse: $2 million
TV: Thursday-Friday, 4:30-8 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 5:30 a.m.-10 a.m. (Golf Channel)
Korn Ferry Tour
COMPLIANCE SOLUTIONS CHAMPIONSHIP
When: Thursday-Sunday
Site: Jimmie Austin OU GC - Norman, Okla.
Defending champ: New event
Purse: $1 million
TV: None
***
Skins game
Odds to win Travelers Championship
Scottie Scheffler +600
Jon Rahm +1100
Patrick Cantlay +1100
Rory McIlroy +1200
Xander Schauffele +1400
Viktor Hovland +1800
—Odds from SuperBook Colorado
***
World Golf Rankings
Player, points
1. Scottie Scheffler, 11.93
2. Jon Rahm, 10.03
3. Rory McIlroy, 9.25
4. Patrick Cantlay, 7.22
5. Viktor Hovland 6.68
6. Xander Schauffele, 6.45
7. Cameron Smith, 5.70
8. Matt Fitzpatrick, 5.35
9. Max Homa, 5.35
10. Jordan Spieth, 4.86
Ryder Cup standings
United States
Captain: Zach Johnson
Player, points
1. Scottie Scheffler, 24,249.368
2. Wyndham Clark, 13,032.353
3. Brooks Koepka, 9,362.608
4. Xander Schauffele, 8,108.079
5. Max Homa, 7,551.285
6. Patrick Cantlay, 7,486.914
7. Jordan Spieth, 7,299.796
8. Cameron Young, 6,811.648
9. Sam Burns, 6,727.053
10. Colin Morikawa, 6,333.613
11. Justin Thomas, 5,821.875
12. Kurt Kitayama, 5,691.829
Note: The U.S. team will be made up from the top six eligible players in the points rankings with six captain's picks.
Europe
Captain: Luke Donald
European points
1. Jon Rahm, 3,017.98
2. Rory McIlroy, 3,003.5
3. Yannik Paul, 1,547.89
4. Victor Perez, 1,427.58
5. Adrian Meronk, 1,404.77
6. Adrian Otaegui, 1,346.58
World points
1. Jon Rahm, 350.07
2. Rory McIlroy, 271.52
3. Viktor Hovland, 249.89
4. Tyrell Hatton, 178.67
5. Matt Fitzpatrick, 148.04
6. Tommy Fleetwood, 135.0
Note: The European team will be made up from the top three eligible players from the European points list, the top three eligible players from the World Points list and six captain's picks.