Haylee Harford took home the title at the 29th Inspirato Colorado Women’s Open by one stroke over two-time champion Becca Huffer at Green Valley Ranch Golf Club on Friday.
The Ohio native shot a 1-over 73 while Huffer made her charge with a 4-under round of 68. The Denver native struggled in the second round and was unable to make up all the ground.
Harford claims the $100,000 prize for her first-place finish. Huffer goes home with $20,000. The total purse of the tourney is $250,000.
In third all alone was two-time U.S. Women’s Amateur champion Kristen Gillman of Austin, whose final round 3-under 69 gave her a 3-day total of 7-under 209 and $11,000 in prize money. In a three-way tie for fourth was Solheim Cup veteran Gerina Mendoza, Kaitlin Milligan and first-round leader Amy Lee.