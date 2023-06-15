Haylee Harford continued her strong play in the second round on Thursday at the Inspirato Colorado Women's Open to take a three-shot lead heading into the final round.

The Ohio native fired a 4-under 68 one day after shooting a 6-under 66 at Green Valley Ranch Golf Club. Harford, who mainly plays on the EPSON Tour, has played twice on the LPGA Tour this season where she missed the cut in both events.

Harford started her round on the 10th hole and after two pars was able to card an eagle on the 12th to get rolling. She had seven birdies and three bogeys on the day.

First-round leader Amy Lee sits alone in second place with an even par 72 on Thursday. Denver's Becca Huffer fell six shots back after a 2-over 74.

Loveland's Katelyn Lehigh is Colorado's top amateur in a tie for 13th place.

For complete second round scores, click here. The final round is set for Friday.